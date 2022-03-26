List of Luhya ministers DP Ruto appointed in government, should be elected for presidency- Hon Mudavadi

MUDAVADI WANTS LUHYAS TO ELECT RUTO president because when he formed the Jubilee Government with Uhuru Kenyatta and Shared Government slots 50/50, Ruto appointed the following Luhyas in Cabinet;

1.Charles Keter.

2. Henry Rotich.

3. Felix Kosgey.

4. Willy Bett.

5. Phyllis cherono Kandie.

6. Faridah cheptoo Karoney.

7. Simon Chelugui Bett.

MUDAVADI wants LUHYAS to elect Ruto president because, When Ruto was agriculture minister, he killed western kenya Sugar industries by importating cheap sugar from Uganda.

MUDAVADI wants LUHYAS to elect Ruto president because,When Ruto was minister for Agriculture, he killed the maize industry in Western, through importation of cheap maize from Neighboring countries and Mexico

MUDAVADI wants LUHYAS to elect Ruto president because, when he was Agriculture Minister he frustrated maize farmers in Western. ONLY his farms, and friends were supplying and being paid at NCPB. He even misled farmers to abandon maize farming for ovacado. While he was busy establishing a maize farm in Congo, Uganda, Taita Taveta and Transnzoia.

MUDAVADI wants LUHYAS to elect Ruto president because when he was Agriculture Minister it is alleged that his team looted billions meant for paying maize farmers at NCPB.

MUDAVADI wants LUHYAS to elect Ruto president because last year Ruto conspired with Omondi(Malala) and Mudavadi himself to frustrate attempts by President UHURU, RAILA and OPARANYA to revive Mumias Sugar company.

MUDAVADI wants LUHYAS to elect Ruto president because Ruto told his Kale Kinsmen to chase a Luhya by the name prof Airo at Moi university.

MUDAVADI wants LUHYAS to elect Ruto president because in 2017 Ruto angrily supported a Kale an independent Candidate by the name chebet for Mp Turbo when he realized that a Luhya by the name Okwara had won the Jubilee nomination.

Huo ndio Ukweli JAKOM!!

#Sanitize