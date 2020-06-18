List of DP Ruto’s handful supporters in Mt Kenya region, he has no numbers at all, finished completely

Photo: Deputy President William Ruto and his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta. The DP’s support in Mt Kenya has declined to the lowest as the president warned area leaders against pre-mature camapigns spearheaded by Ruto.

By Hon. Weston wanjohi Cde.

Good morning Mr Deputy President.

Let me help open your eyes..

1️⃣. LAIKIPIA COUNTY.

⚜️Those who can never betray MUTHAMAKI

1. Governor Muriithi Ndiritu.

Those who have already ditched you for MUTHAMAKI

1. Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere.

2. Cate Waruguru.

🚫Those who will dump you for MUTHAMAKI with time

1. Laikipia West MP Kariuki Mariru.

2. Laikipia East Mp Amina Mohammed.

3. Senator John Kinyua.

Those who will remain with you 💯% when Laikipia goes back to factory settings;- Nil

2️⃣. KIRINYAGA COUNTY.

⚜️Those who can never betray MUTHAMAKI;

1. Anne Waiguru

2. Senator Charles Kibiru.

3. John Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central)

4. Josphat Wachira (Mwea)

5. Robert Gichimu Githinji (Gichuru).

🚫 Those who will dump you for MUTHAMAKI with time

1. Ndia MP George Kariuki.

Those who will remain with you 💯% when Kirinyaga goes back to factory settings;

1. Woman Representative Purity Ngirici.



3. EMBU COUNTY.

⚜️Those who can never betray MUTHAMAKI

1. Governor Wambora

2. Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi.

3. Ms Jane Wanjuki

🚫Those who will dump you for MUTHAMAKI with time

1. John Nyaga (Manyatta).

2. Geoffrey Kingagi (Mbeere South)

4. Charles Njagagua (Mbeere North)

5. Senator Njeru Ndwiga

6. Cecil Mwarire

Those who will remain with you 💯% when Embu goes back to factory settings- Nil;

4️⃣. THARAKA-NITHI COUNTY.

⚜️Those who can never betray MUTHAMAKI

1. Muthomi Njuki

🚫Those who will dump you for MUTHAMAKI with time

1. Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang’ombe)

2. George Murugura (Tharaka)

3. Woman Representative Beatrice Nyaga.

Those who will remain with you 💯% when THARAKA-NITHI goes back to factory settings;

1. Senator Kithure Kindiki.

2. Kareke Mbiuki (Maara).

5️⃣. MERU COUNTY.

⚜️Those who can never betray MUTHAMAKI

1. Kiraitu Murungi.

2. Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi.

3. Igembe Central MP Kubai Iringo.

4. Abdul Dawood (North Imenti)

5. Maore Maoka (Igembe North).

🚫 Those who will dump you for MUTHAMAKI with time;

1. Josphat Kabeabea (Tigania West).

2. John Mutunga (Tigania West).

3. Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri)

4. Nguchine Kirima (Central Imenti).

Those who will remain with you 💯% when Meru goes back to factory settings;

1. Senator Mithika Linturi.

2. Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza.



6️⃣. NYERI COUNTY.

⚜️Those who can never betray MUTHAMAKI

1. Governor Mutahi Kahiga

2. Senator Ephraim Maina aka Kirinyaga

3. Ngunjiri Wambugu aka Simba (Nyeri town)

4. Gichuhi Mwangi (Tetu)

5. Githiaka Kiai (Mukurweini)

6. Kanini Kega( Kieni).

🚫Those who will dump you for MUTHAMAKI with time

1. Woman Representative Rahab Wachira.

Those who will remain with you 💯% when Rware goes back to factory settings;

1. Rigathi Gachagua.

7️⃣. MURANGA COUNTY.

⚜️Those who can never betray MUTHAMAKI

1. Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

2. Senator Irungu Kangatta.

3. Muturi Kigano (Kangema).

4. Peter Kihara (Mathioya)

5. Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumo)

6. Joseph Nduati (Gatanga).

7. Woman Representative Sabina Chege

🚫Those who will dump you for MUTHAMAKI with time

1. Mary Waithera (Maragua)

Those who will remain with you 💯% when Muranga goes back to factory settings;

1. Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

2. Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

8️⃣. NYANDARUA COUNTY.

⚜️Those who can never betray MUTHAMAKI

1. Governor Kimemia

2. Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragwa MP)

3. Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri MP)

🚫Those who will dump you for MUTHAMAKI with time

1. Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop).

2. Njuguna Kiaraho (Ol Kalou)

3. Mwangi Muchira (Ol Joro Orok)

4. Woman Representative Faith Wairimu

5. Senator Githiomi Mwangi.

Those who will remain with you 💯% when NYANDARUA goes back to factory settings;



9️⃣. NAKURU COUNTY

⚜️Those who can never betray MUTHAMAKI

1. Governor Lee Kinyanjui

2. Kinuthia Gachobe (Subukia)

3. Samuel Arama (Nakuru West)

🚫Those who will dump you for MUTHAMAKI with time

1. Francis Kimani (Molo)

2. David Gikaria (Nakuru East)

3. Jayne Kihara (Naivasha)

4. Martha Wangari (Gilgil).

Those who will remain with you 💯% when Nakuru goes back to factory settings;

1. Kimani Ngunjiri.

2. Susan Kihika.

🔟. KIAMBU COUNTY.

⚜️Those who can never betray MUTHAMAKI

1. Governor James Nyoro

2. Paul Koinange (Kiambaa)

3. Mwathi Roho safi (Limuru)

4. Women representative Gathoni wa Muchomba

5. Francis Wakapee (Juja)

6. Senator Paul Wamatangi

🚫Those who will dump you for MUTHAMAKI with time

1. Kimani Wainaina (Thika Town).

2. Gabriel Kago (Githunguri)

3. James Wamacukuru (Kabete)

4. Jonah Mwangi Lari

5. Moses Kuria (Gatundu South).

Those who will remain with you 💯% when Kiambu goes back to factory settings;

1. Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu) .

I NEVER do PROPAGANDA. I tell you AS IT IS & all what I post COMES to PASS. You MESSED up your RELATIONSHIP with Mt Kenya and the CHANCES of being the 5th president of Republic of Kenya.

Blame yourself for disrespecting MUTHAMAKI Mr Deputy President !

