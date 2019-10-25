List of BBI team vs critics, Tanga tanga dismayed

Even as the country eagerly awaits the BBI report, the country political lines seems drawn already.

Deputy President William Ruto has in the past warned that any attempts to change the Constitution without involving the people will fail.

Dr Ruto said that it is high time politicians learnt from the Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Bill that has received resistance from many county assemblies.

While indirectly referring to the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative whose team is compiling a report for a possible referendum push, Ruto said Kenyans are tired of few people sitting in high-end hotels to make decisions for them.

“Politicians have perfected the art of sitting in high-end hotels and offices to legislate for the people, but people have become cleverer now.

UHURU ON BBI

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims that BBI is meant to create a position for him.

“Mimi sitaki kazi mimi nimechoka. BBI ni kuhakikisha ya kuwa hakuna mKenya atamwaga damu katika nchi yetu,” he said.

Uhuru spoke when he officially commissioned the Nairobi expressway.

The project was launched near Cabanas on Mombasa Road.

“Na hiyo bara bara tutafikisha pamoja na viongozi wengine.. msidanganywe jameni.. penda nchi yenu..mjipende nyinyi wenyewe..sina shaka ati tutaboa hii safari,” Uhuru added.

Uhuru said Kenyans must be united for development to work.

“Tusaidiane lakini tusimwage damu. Tushirikiane kwa sababu heshima sio utumwa (Let’s help each other and let’s not spill blood. Working together is not slavery),” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto had said that the Building Bridges Initiative could be doomed.

Ruto compared BBI to the Punguza Mizigo Bill, which has encountered resistance in counties where it has been debated.

Prediction

TEAM BBI (GOVERNMENT)

1. Uhuru Kenyatta

2. Gideon Moi

3. Raila Odinga

4. Ali Hassan Joho

5. Kalonzo Musyoka

6. Wickliffe Oparanya

7. Alfred Mutua

8. Charity Ngilu

9. Mike Sonko

10. Fatuma Gedi

TEAM Anti- BBI (OPPOSITION)

1. William Ruto

2. Ndindi Nyoro

3. Aisha Jumwa

4. Kimani Ichung’wah

5. Alice Wahome

6. Boni Khalwale

7. Dismus Barasa

8. Rashid Achesa

9. John Kiarie (KJ)

10. Mohamed Ali (Jicho Pesa)

