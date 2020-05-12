List of allowances Murkomen will lose after being KICKED OUT of senate leadership

Jubilee senate majority leaders Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika will lose several privileges and perks if their removal is upheld.

During their tenure, the two were enjoying higher pay than their colleagues, had more enhanced security and their luxury fuel guzzlers were paid for by the government.



With the ouster, the pro-Ruto duo will also lose their plush offices and staff who were at their beck and call.

Speaking with the Daily Nation, National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi said for instance, Murkomen will lose around Ksh.400,000 in allowances and perks.

As Majority leader in the senate, Murkomen earned over Ksh.200,000 more than his counterparts in the senate.

He was also entitled to Ksh.138,000 responsibility allowance that he will now have to bid a quick farewell.

The Majority Leader and Majority Whip are entitled to extra security officers and had staff paid for by the Public service commission.

Upon their ouster, their vehicles were recalled, their extra staff rendered jobless and extra security detail withdrawn.

Mbadi also noted that the ouster will affect their pensions which are rendered based on the ‘last basic pay’

The ouster has been met with criticism from Ruto allies who have accused President Kenyatta of running the party as if were private property.

22 Jubilee senators led by Majority Whip Susan Kihika claimed they were not invited to the senate parliamentary group meeting at State House on Monday and opposed the ouster as unlawful.

They also rejected the newly formed Kanu and Jubilee coalition saying it had not been passed the party’s NEC as required by law.