List of 12 MPs nominated to receive honorary awards from President Uhuru Kenyatta

At least 12 Members of Parliament are set to receive various honorary awards from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to a report by The Standard, most of the lawmakers tipped for the coveted presidential awards are drawn of the pro-BBI and handshake side, most of whom being President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s supporters.

They have been nominated alongside some othe five parliamentary staff.

They are set to be conferred with the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS), Elder of the Order of Burning Spear (EBS) and Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH) awards.

According to the report, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata have been lined up for the CBS award.

Other CBS nominees are Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Japhet Miriti Kareke (Maara), Peris Pesi Tobiko (Kajiado East), Christopher Omulele (Luanda), John Olago Aluoch (Kisumu Town West) and Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine).

Busia County Woman Representative Florence Mwikali Mutua and Nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga Ogendo, who sits on the Speaker’s panel, have also been tipped for the CBS award.

The Clerk of the National Assembly and Chairperson National Assembly Board of Management Michael Rotich Siala is also set to receive a CBS.Isiolo Senator Fatuma Adan Dullo, a holder of the CBS, will be conferred with a MGH.

Senate Deputy Clerk Eunice Gichangi and her National Assembly counterparts Jeremiah Walusala Ndombi and Serah M. Kioko have been proposed for the EBS award.

The Director General, Parliamentary Joint Services Clement Nyandiere will also receive an EBS.