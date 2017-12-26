EXPOSED: List of Top NASA Politicians Targeted By Uhuru For Appointments To DEFLATE Raila

Statehouse has intensified lobbying to have top NASA politicians and technocrats join government in a bid to deflate Raila Odinga’s influence ahead of much anticipated swearing.

Reliable sources indicate foreign missions led by USA and UK have made it clear to Uhuru that he indeed did not win fairly but just legally and in order to heal the country he must move with speed and include NASA in the government and also engagement former premier Raila Odinga on electoral reforms.

The envoys insist its in Uhuru’s best interest to have NASA in government and since he is serving his last and final term he should not have problems leading comprehensive electoral reform. “Both Raila and Uhuru’s interest actually converge, they are set to retire and therefore may not have much to lose at personal level other than safeguarding their legacies”– a top statehouse official involved in the behind scenes told this writer.

There are even plans to have former VP and Raila runningmate H E Kalonzo Musyoka to take over as Majority leader in parliament once Aden Duale’s win is nullified by February 2018, but many have ruled this to be a little too ambitious for a man whose quest for presidency is at the climax.

Here are the politicians being target by Jubilee for inclusion in government.

1. Musalia Mudavadi: The former VP and deputy premier is seen as the force behind Raila having being his campaign manager in the 2017 elections. The Western Kenya supremo is seen by many to have transformed from a fence sitter to being a leftists. He is highly regarded by many even outside his Luyha nation stronghold. Uhuru wants him to take over the Devolution docket

2. Dr David Ndii; the Oxford university PhD is a top fiscal management expert, he is the brains behind Raila/NASA’s people’s assembly. Uhuru wants him to head Treasury as CS, he is to replace the Henry Rotich who many in statehouse believe is fatigued with no energy navigate the mucky waters we are in raging from ballooning foreign debt, low tax/revenue collection and huge wage bill.

3. Dr Miguna Miguna; The outspoken NRM general who many in statehouse regard as the real NASA militia is an extreme leftists that should be included in government to cool him down and move to Centre left. Uhuru has tagged Miguna for Solicitor General position if he agrees to join government.

4. Hon Farah Maalim; the Wiper Deputy Party leader is a quiet Railaist and his inclusion in government is meant to rescue Hon Aden Duale politically given that the high court is in the verge of nullifying the Garissa township constituency August 8th elections.

5. Hon Johnstone Muthama; the former Machakos senator and NASA campaign lead is one of the strongest Raila backers, if Muthama joins government statehouse believes Raila will be weakened. Uhuru wants Muthama to head the Mining docket as the CS in charge.

5. Oduor Ong’wen: He is the ODM Chief Executive Officer and also serves in the technical team with David Ndii. He is an ally of Raila since the struggle of multi-party democracy. He was detained by the Moi regime. Uhuru wants him to take over the environment portfolio as the CS in charge.

6. Hon Jakoyo Midiwo; the former minority deputy leader is a first cousin of Raila and if accepts to join government will help Jubilee propaganda with showing the ODM supporters that the Odinga family is in government and that they are ‘eating’. Uhuru wants Midiwo to be appointed a parastatal chief especially those in the energy ministry.

7. Hon Timothy Bosire; the ODM treasurer is a leftists and even though he lost his Kitutu Masaba seat he still wilds ground in his Nyamira county and can be counted to deliver Gusii support than many Jubilee choristers in the region.

8. Hon Boni Khalwale; the bull fighter is the real deal, statehouse believes he is a super asset than those in Jubilee from Western including CS Eugene Wamalwa, Ababu Namwamba, Otuoma and Speaker Lusaka. The bull fighter is said to be marking time to over the Kakamaga gpvernor seat is also a strong backer of VP Musalia Mudavadi.

9. Hon Jonathan Mueke: The former Nairobi deputy governor he is seen by statehouse as a sober mind will represent VP Muyoska interests. Mueke who has taken a quiet business life is an an MBA from Rochester University USA and understands IT. Uhuru wants Mueke appointed PS in charge of ICT.

10. Silas Jakakimba; a top Raila aide and a youth approaching mid 30s is also been considered for his age and intellect, he is set to be the country’s youngest of PhD in Law from University of Nairobi and Witwaterstrand in South Africa. Jubilee will obviously use his appointment for propaganda purposes. Uhuru wants that he be approached to take over PS position or Solicitor General if Miguna declines.

11. Norman Magaya; the NASA secretariat CEO is seen as an emerging leftist, Magaya is also very technical seen as a future force behind Musalia candidature in 2022 and therefore getting in government will be eating into Raila/Musalia team. Uhuru wants Magaya appointed a legal affairs director in the executive office of the president.

Initially ODM MPs Hon John Mbadi, Hon Junet Mohammed and Hon Gladys Wanga were in the list but statehouse dropped their names since they have since been appointed to leadership positions in parliament that are equivalent to cabinet secretary in terms of ranking and perks and therefore may not be interesting for them especially given that they have ambitions of running for Governorships in 2022.