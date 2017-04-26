LIST of MP Aspirants in Luo Nyanza who have WON the ODM Nominations, Hon Millie Odhiambo LEADS the PACK, Uhuru ni??

Winners
Hon. Opiyo Wandayi – Ugunja
Hon. Gideon Ochanda – Bondo
Hon. Ken Obura – Ksm central
Hon. Elisha Odhiambo – Gem
Hon. Aduma Owuor – Nyakach
Hon. Otiende Amolo – Rarieda
Hon. Martin Owino Wuodchief – Ndhiwa
Hon. Millie Mabona- Mbita
Hon. Abuor- Rongo
Hon. John Mbadi – Suba
Hon. Opondo Kaluma- Homa Bay town
Hon. Mark Nyamita- Uriri
Hon. Adipo Okuome- Karachuonyo
Hon. Onyango K’oyoo- Muhoroni
Hon. Ong’ondo Were- Kasipul
Hon. Samuel Atandi- Alego Usonga
Comments
Charles wangaya says
Kisumu and siaya sijaskia resalt
Oloo junior says
team without otada Raila is dead in the paliament
Oloo junior says
Ochand hv show oburu the door
Oloo junior says
Congratulation ochanda 4 sending oburu oponda farm uhuru xx kazi kwko ochanda hv done his part
Oloo junior says
Ochanda u r person that nobody cn trust xx una2ma oburu home and he is the 1 hlp 2 rig ondiek out we c m2 poa bna
Oloo junior says
Being dat uyo mzee anaenda ocha will hl jakom 2 win in general election xo uhuru u nee 2 starj packing bnaucwaitmpkwixho
Anonymous says
For Range I can’t see
Oloo junior says
Rasanga defeat gumbo my friend
Laikipia says
here in Mt region we are going for fresh ideas. old guard just taken home. Uhuruto were are giving you a team that can fight for development.
Oloo junior says
The same happen in nyanza where old gurns were taken home pple like oburu,jakoyo,omondi mwlwan agustino neto