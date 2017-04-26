Kenya Today

LIST of MP Aspirants in Luo Nyanza who have WON the ODM Nominations, Hon Millie Odhiambo LEADS the PACK, Uhuru ni??

Winners
Hon. Opiyo Wandayi – Ugunja
Hon. Gideon Ochanda – Bondo
Hon. Ken Obura – Ksm central
Hon. Elisha Odhiambo – Gem
Hon. Aduma Owuor – Nyakach
Hon. Otiende Amolo – Rarieda
Hon. Martin Owino Wuodchief – Ndhiwa
Hon. Millie Mabona- Mbita
Hon. Abuor- Rongo
Hon. John Mbadi – Suba
Hon. Opondo Kaluma- Homa Bay town
Hon. Mark Nyamita- Uriri
Hon. Adipo Okuome- Karachuonyo
Hon. Onyango K’oyoo- Muhoroni
Hon. Ong’ondo Were- Kasipul
Hon. Samuel Atandi- Alego Usonga

