List Of 48 LAWS OF POWER By Robert Greene

48 LAWS OF POWER. By Robert Greene.
Law 1: Never Outshine the Master
Law 2: Never Put Too Much Trust in Friends, Learn How to Use Enemies
Law 3: Conceal Your Intentions
Law 4: Always Say Less than Necessary
Law 5: So Much Depends on Reputation— Guard it with Your Life *
Law 6: Court Attention at All Cost
Law 7: Get Others to Do the Work for You, but Always Take the Credit
Law 8: Make other People Come to you— use Bait if Necessary
Law 9: Win Through Your Actions, Never through Argument
Law 10: Infection: Avoid the Unhappy and Unlucky *
Law 11: Learn to Keep People Dependent on You
Law 12: Use Selective Honesty and Generosity to Disarm Your Victim
Law 13: When Asking for Help, Appeal to People’s Self-Interest, Never to Their Mercy or Gratitude
Law 14: Pose as a Friend, Work as a Spy
Law 15: Crush Your Enemy Totally
Law 16: Use Absence to Increase Respect and Honor
Law 17: Keep Others in Suspended Terror: Cultivate an Air of Unpredictability
Law 18: Do Not Build Fortresses to Protect Yourself— Isolation is Dangerous
Law 19: Know Who You’re Dealing With— Do Not Offend the Wrong Person *
Law 20: Do Not Commit to Anyone
Law 21: Play a Sucker to Catch a Sucker— Seem Dumber than Your Mark
Law 22: Use the Surrender Tactic: Transform Weakness into Power
Law 23: Concentrate Your Forces
Law 24: Play the Perfect Courtier
Law 25: Re-Create Yourself *
Law 26: Keep Your Hands Clean
Law 27: Play on People’s Need to Believe to Create a Cultlike Following
Law 28: Enter Action with Boldness
Law 29: Plan All the Way to the End
Law 30: Make Your Accomplishments Seem Effortless
Law 31: Control the Options: Get Others to Play with the Cards You Deal
Law 32: Play to People’s Fantasies
Law 33: Discover Each Man’s Thumbscrew
Law 34: Be Royal in Your Own Fashion: Act Like a King to Be Treated Like One
Law 35: Master the Art of Timing *
Law 36: Disdain Things You Cannot Have: Ignoring Them is the Best Revenge
Law 37: Create Compelling Spectacles *
Law 38: Think as You Like but Behave Like others
Law 39: Stir up Waters to Catch Fish
Law 40: Despise the Free Lunch
Law 41: Avoid Stepping into a Great Man’s Shoes
Law 42: Strike the Shepherd and the Sheep Will Scatter
Law 43: Work on the Hearts and Minds of Others *
Law 44: Disarm and Infuriate with the Mirror Effect
Law 45: Preach the Need for Change, but Never Reform Too Much at Once
Law 46: Never Appear Too Perfect
Law 47: Do Not Go Past the Mark You Aimed for; in Victory, Learn When to Stop
Law 48: Assume Formlessness .
