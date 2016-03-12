Samwel Aboko, MCA that said Uhuru smokes ‘BANGI’, meets his match, striped naked at a funeral

Kiogoro MCA, Mr. Samuel Aboko Onkwani, the man that was involved in president Uhuru Kenyatta bhang slur, yesterday met the wrath of the youth at a funeral when he tried to outmatch his main rival in the Kiogoro ward.

The troubles of Mr. Samuel Aboko Onkwani are said to have began upon the entrance of celebrated city journalist Mr. Walter Obare Mochache popularly known as Lichuku (pictured below) into Kiogoro MCA bid.

It is believed that Mr. Mochache enjoys the blessings of the young and the old from every nook and cranny in Kiogoro ward.

The real trouble began yesterday when the two rivals met face to face at a funeral of the late Mr. Tai Arwasa, a renowned village denizen.

When the incumbent took it to the rostrum to address mourners, the crown went wild and started booing him chanting “Aboko must go, we want Lichuku“.

According to resident’s Kiogoro ward was recently alocated Ksh11million but Apoko cannot account for it. They say the bloke has not initiated a single project since he took over Kiogoro leadership. The man is ranked among the worst performeing MCA’s in the country.

The crowd went berserk upon Aboko’s insistence to address the crowd. It took Mochache’s quick intervention to save Aboko from the crowds.

Nonetheless, Aboko vented his anger on Mochache and instigated a scuffle against the incoming MCA but the angry youth restrained him and asked Mochache to give them permission to teach him a lesson.

Mr. Mochache however restrained the youth and asked them to cool down since diplomacy is better than violence. The MCA left under tight security provided by the police.