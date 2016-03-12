Samwel Aboko, MCA that said Uhuru smokes ‘BANGI’, meets his match, striped naked at a funeral

Kiogoro MCA, Mr. Samuel Aboko Onkwani, the man that was involved in president Uhuru Kenyatta bhang slur, yesterday met the wrath of the youth at a funeral when he tried to outmatch his main rival in the Kiogoro ward.
The troubles of Mr. Samuel Aboko Onkwani are said to have began upon the entrance of celebrated city journalist Mr. Walter Obare Mochache popularly known as Lichuku (pictured below) into Kiogoro MCA bid.
It is believed that Mr. Mochache enjoys the blessings of the young and the old from every nook and cranny in Kiogoro ward.
The real trouble began yesterday when the two rivals met face to face at a funeral of the late Mr. Tai Arwasa, a renowned village denizen.
When the incumbent took it to the rostrum to address mourners, the crown went wild and started booing him chanting “Aboko must go, we want Lichuku“.
According to resident’s Kiogoro ward was recently alocated Ksh11million but Apoko cannot account for it. They say the bloke has not initiated a single project since he took over Kiogoro leadership. The man is ranked among the worst performeing MCA’s in the country.
The crowd went berserk upon Aboko’s insistence to address the crowd. It took Mochache’s quick intervention to save Aboko from the crowds.
Nonetheless, Aboko vented his anger on Mochache and instigated a scuffle against the incoming MCA but the angry youth restrained him and asked Mochache to give them permission to teach him a lesson.
Mr. Mochache however restrained the youth and asked them to cool down since diplomacy is better than violence. The MCA left under tight security provided by the police.
Comments
Anonymous says
wa kerubo says
A boko is an idiot manzee those youths from my ward I swear if I was there I think at moment EiBC would hv call for by election cx h would hv bn enkendu at hemma hospital( mortuary) let him know that ppo know their right actually h has done absolutely nothing including his mp nyagaka tongi a sleeping bag in parliament round hii nyaribari chache we need A total change
Anonymous says
hahaha sounds dramatic.
independent MCA Kiogoro ward says
Apoko should account for that money otherwise he may land to prison
Kimanga says
cheap politics , this doesnt add any credit to mochache .however Apoko is a semi illeterate guy , you shouldn’t have expected anything better from him
Anonymous says
live him alone.kwani pesa niyanani?
Anonymous says
huyo jamaa akwende na uko .he is just stupid.
Anonymous says
mmeanza kupenda vita…… love ur people like others , mnadanganywa pls….
Amos fedha says
M.C.As tulia,wacha tumalizane na maneno ya hassan kwanza,ni mca wa jubilee ama,me ni cord,tuko busy kwa joho
Nyanusi Moenga says
Apoko is right n at the moment is the sitting MCA. Beg for development first
noah nyamari says
Apoko is the best mca in kisii county ao wanamchezea hawaishi kiogoro ask mi
erick ratemo ogana says
Mr aboko I know you, you are good man you like progress. you nickname is ogosera abanto bao banywe chisoda Tinga market.
Anonymous says
can’t comment am from keumbu ward.
Eddy ombati says
Apoko we are watching him.
p.o.box Nyakwana.
omogusi says
esegi Teri richibu. Ekura neyao bekera omonto bo’oboene.
salim says
apoko only built his body,we now need learned people like wilson ondieki to unseat him come 8th
ERIC says
Accountability and transparency should be be given first priority. what is bad should be called bad and honestly behind my supporters mr. onkwani, you are in office within a short time. be aware of meeting me on the ground come 2022; we as kiogoro citizens we are tired of your governance na kiburi …………