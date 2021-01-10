Let’s use the Bible to know more about dynasties and hustlers

By Hon Joshua Kutuny via fb

Top politicians including Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Gideon Moi among others whose parents were politicians have been regarded as dynasties. Calls have been made using this avenue for them to retire or allow others to lead the nation as well.

They have been asked to surrender what their parents allegedly looted from the country and made it private property. Other names have been used by some politicians to gain an advantage against the so called dynasties. These include hustlers, sons of peasants among others.

Deuteronomy 24:16 “Parents are not to be put to death for their children, nor children put to death for their parents; each will die for their own sin.”

From the above verse, it does not matter what the parents did. It is the father who was a ruler then, and not the son. It all boils down to own self rights as an individual. What are the hustlers sons and daughters of the peasants doing now? Are their morals better than the sons and daughters of ‘dynasties’? Are they less corrupt? Or have they amassed wealth for themselves as well?