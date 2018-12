A fund drive in support of Shabana FC was held at Crown Plaza Hotel yesterday. The Chief guest was our own Deputy President. The function was well decorated and attended. But hell broke loose when Simba Arati took the mic.

“Leteni pesa hata kama ni ya wizi tusaidie Shabana.”

Arati was Insulted, demonized, mocked and almost beaten by those who claimed he had disrespected the Dp. Ruto team was breathing fire. But Majority made fun of his sentiments.