Let those with ‘big English’ debate in parliament, I am king mashinani- Hon Sudi defends himself

The latest report on how members f parliament perform while in the chamber is out, the report was released by Mzalendo Trust, a Parliamentary Monitoring Organization (PMO) and yes, Hon Oscar Sudi, despite being vocal on political platforms defending the DP Ruto and other fiongosi wa bonda la uva, he and several others have not uttered a single word in parliament thus scoring below zero in mattesr legislation.

As the reports gets reactions and comments from the public, Hon Sudi has come out to weigh in on the same. Taking to his social media handles on Facebook, Hon Sudi, without elaborating much on the same, noted that it had happened and that he was not in any regrets concerning the same.

“It has happened, so what?” posed Sudi who seemed not bothered by the report. Two weeks ago, Sudi sat down with Radio comedian Jalango on his SemaNaJalash TV and defended his record saying he had left those with Kizingu Mingi to debate in the house while he focused on issues affecting his constituency on the ground, he termed himself as the king of mashinani and described his constituency as cosmopolitan with 90% approval ratings.

This is not the first time the vocal legislator is appearing in the same list of quiet MPs in the house. In 2019, Sudi was also listed among the MPs who had contributed little or nothing at all in the house.

Despite this, Sudi came out to defend himself stating that despite being considerably quiet in the House, that did not necessarily mean he is idle. He added that they had let those who had ‘a lot’ of English to speak i parliament, but resolve to working inn silence in the ground.

“There are people with lots of English in Parliament whom we’ve left to deal with matters in the House,” he stated in 2019. “We are over 400 of us in Parliament. I play many roles in the National Assembly, I participate in important issues only because Parliament can’t feed the people of Kapseret. There are those MPs who hang around Parliament from morning to evening but do very little for their people. Some have been replaced in the past because of failing their constituents,” he communicated.

However, Sudi’s sentiments were rubbished by Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi who claimed that poor education credentials were the reason behind Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi’s dormancy in parliament.

Atandi claimed that Sudi avoids speaking in English so as not to embarrass himself in front of his colleagues. “The latter is uneducated. He is actually a laughing stock and that is the reason why he never says anything in the legislative house,” he claimed

Among the silent male MPs this year includes Abdi Tepo (Isiolo South), Abdi Shurie (Balambala), Ahmed Gaal (Tarbaj), Johnson Naicca (Mumias West), Amin Deddy (Laikipia East) Geofrey Kingagi (Mbeere South), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Aladwa (Makadara), John Owino (Awendo), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Gideon Konchella (Kilgoris), Justus Kizito (Shinyalu), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), Alfred Sambu (Webuye East) and James Mukwe (Kabuchai).