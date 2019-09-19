Let Joho lead the Kibra campaigns, residents plead with PM Raila

By Martoz Luther via fb

So far ODM is campaigning in Kibra as if the campaigns are a mere formality for it has already won the race.

We are not comfortable with the Orange Team in Kibra, someone should inform Jakom that Sultan Joho should replace Aladwa as the team leader and spearhead the campaigns if ODM wants victory.

Raila must stop acting like Unai Emery at Arsenal, you can’t bench your most lethal striker and expect a win!

Tinga placed a call to Sultan when Muok Ratego was giving the entire ODM brigade a run for their money in Migori,when it was patently clear that Muok was way ahead of Ochilo Ayacko with the scoreboard reading 5-2.

Simba wa pwani pulled a surprise by scoring 3 successive goals to level the game at 90 mins before suffering an ankle injury thereby leaving the pitch for Tinga himself to score the winner at the extra time.

When Amolo Tinga is not on the pitch,I only trust King Joho to play his number, kina Junet should should cheer him up.

Substitution ASAP!