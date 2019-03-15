Let DP Ruto carry his own cross, no tribe is being targeted in the graft war- Hon Keter

There are some politicians who are trying to use the fight against corruption for political expediency by evoking emotions among their tribesmen that they are being targeted.

When Dr. Evans Kidero was arrested and prosecuted over scandalous deals when he was the City governor, there were no Luos in Nairobi or Homabay who held rallies or issued press statements that they were being targeted. Kidero has been individually attending court sessions without dragging in his tribe.

When Hon. Ayubu Savula was arrested and prosecuted over fishy government advertisement deals, he has not called upon the Luhya community to criticize the EACC or DCI for targeting the Mulembe Community. Savula has been attending the court sessions peacefully in the company of his two wives while people of Lumakanda and Lugari continue with their normal business.

When Governor Sospeter Ojaamong was arrested on a Friday, locked in police cells, and taken to court, there was no single rally and funeral ceremony in Busia where people claimed that they being the minority were being finished. Our Teso shemejis went on with life without feeling that ‘wanateswa’.

When the former Nairobi town clerk John Gakuo was arrested, prosecuted, convicted and jailed, there were no rallies or funeral ceremonies in Central or Githurai where our Kikuyu brothers and sisters criticized the government for weaponizing the fight against corruption against them. Gakuo spent his time comfortably in jail where he died. Neither did we hear his friends, family or community complaining that their community was being finished during his funeral.

When CS Echesa was recently fired by the President for colluding with fraudsters to con naive businessmen in the City, the Luhya community did not hold rallies or pressers to condemn the president in the name of finishing our community. Nobody was bothered.

When Prof. Mohammed Swazuri was arrested and prosecuted over suspicious land compensation deals, he fought his wars without involving his Muslim brothers nor the people of Kwale

When Senator Joy Gwendo was prosecuted and jailed for fleecing a Kisumu Sacco, she did not ask the people of Kisumu to rally behind her.

When three Nyeri County government ministers and the Chief of Staff were arrested, prosecuted and jailed over corruption, they didn’t mobilize the Kikuyu community and condemned the government for targeting the people of Nyeri.

When Prof Tom Ojienda was arrested on a Friday and arraigned in court over corruption allegations, he didn’t ask the people of Luo Nyanza to unite and be firm against their enemies.

Now, who are you? You steal billions and you drag in your community. What makes you more special than the rest of Kenyans?

The Kalenjin leaders should keep quiet and allow the DCI, DPP and EACC do the work they are mandated to!