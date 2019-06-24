Let all leaders be treated in Kenya, it should be a law: Hon Wamuchomba

A vocal politician from Kiambu has proposed that all leaders and top government officials seeking medication should only be treated in local and public facilities.

While issuing her submissions to the Building Bridges Initiative on Friday, Gathoni Wamuchomba who is the Kiambu woman representative argued that the move will help push all elected leaders to work towards improving the quality of services in public health facilities.

She noted that it is disheartening to see politicians and senior government officials seeking medication abroad in top hospitals as taxpayers die in local public hospitals over similar health problems.

“Such a requirement is the only way that will make leaders become serious in addressing the plight of people who are currently suffering due to the pathetic and deplorable conditions of many public hospitals,” said Wamuchomba.

A number of top politicians are currently receiving specialised treatment abroad. Among them are Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso and Kibera Member of Parliament Kenneth Okoth who is in France receiving cancer treatment.

On her part, Governor Laboso is admitted at a London hospital, where she is undergoing specialised treatment for an undisclosed health condition.