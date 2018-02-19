“LEAVE MARAGA ALONE” GUSII Spokesman hon SIMBA ARATI Warns Uhuru (Watch Video)

DAGORETTI NORTH MP, also Gusii spokesperson hon Simba Arati has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto against witch-hunting Chief Justice David Kenani Maraga.

Speaking to the members of the press in his office yesterday, Arati warned Uhuru against any attempt to remove Maraga from office saying members of the Kisii community will revisit accordingly.

Arati was speaking in response to the warning letter from Raphael Tuju to Chief Justice Maraga where he warned him against a couple of issues.