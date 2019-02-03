Leaked WhatsApp group chat of Nairobi MPs confirm plot to ‘Fight’ Governor Sonko over City Board

WhatsApp group conversation consisting of Nairobi Members Of Parliament has leaked where Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko who is currently in London has been today’s topic of discussion.

In a series of screen shots leaked and widely shared on social media the Nairobi Members Of Parliament are seen to be against Governor Mike Sonko’s establishment of City board that according to him will see the board work hand in hand with the Nairobi City county government in it’s efforts to transform the city.

The Nairobi Members of parliament are seen to be against the governor’s proposal. In the advert that was published in the dailies on Saturday the advert read “Persuant to section 14 of the Urban Areas and Cities Act, the Nairobi City County Government wishes to establish a City Board and called on successful applicants to apply”, the advert read in part.

Immediately after Nairobi Women’s rep Esther Passaris posted the notice as it appeared in the dailies, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino replies by saying “Imagine us uniting and issuing statements together” Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja agrees with him but what shocked many is where Babu Owino is seen saying why don’t we say we are not ready to work with the thick and viscous boy Sonko.

Mike Sonko is currently in London where he secured Sh500M donor funding from an international NGO to help fight against HIV-Aids in Kenya.

The funds from the Elton John Foundation will go towards the provision of self-testing kits in a programme aimed at stopping new HIV infections by 2030.