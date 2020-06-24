LEAKED: Summary of the final BBI report endorsed by Uhuru and Raila

By Moses Kuria

BBI Report will be released Next Week

1. 290 Constituencies to be retained

2. Nominated MPs to be increased from 12 to 162 to take care of highly populated constituencies

3. President will be elected directly by the people to be Head of State and take charge of Internal Security, Defence and Foreign Affairs. He will have a Deputy President with roles defined in the constitution

4. Prime Minister will be voted for by parliament and will appoint all other Ministers. He will have 2 Deputy Prime Ministers

5. 50% of Ministers will come from parliament and the rest will be appointed outside parliament

6. The First Runner Up in a Presidential Election will occupy the best office of the Official Leader of the Opposition. His running mate will be the Deputy Leader of the Opposition. They will have a state funded shadow cabinet

7. Chief Justice will NOT be a member of the Judicial Service Commission

8. Health and Agriculture functions will revert back to national governments

9. IEBC Commissioners will be appointee by political parties

10. Nairobi County will be abolished

11. All monies to counties will be conditional grants from National Government to ensure devolved funds are spent for the intended purposes

12. If you are charged you can not vie for public office