Leaked! PASSARIS calls SONKO, asks for forgiveness and admits she was sent by cartels

By Job Njuguna

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Muthoni Passaris yesterday evening called Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko to apologise for disrespecting him in public in June, 1 during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

According to sources to the women rep, she called the governor at around 8:45pm and requested if they can meet today and bury their hatchet.

“Please governor, I called so that we can settle our differences. Please forgive me governor. Tumetoka mbali pamoja. I was set by some people who wanted to use me to bring you down. I want us to meet in a private place so that I can tell you everything. I know I started everything but hata wewe gavana hukunifanyia poa. Hunge-leak hiyo conversation yetu kwa media. Hapo ulinichomea picha kabisa” Said our reporter.

According to the reporter, Sonko cautiously remained calm on the receiving end as Passaris did most of the talking.

It remains to be seen whether Passaris was trying to set up governor Sonko or not. Sources close to Sonko have revealed that the flamboyant governor has declined to heed to the Women Rep’s request and meet him.