LEAKED: List of persons Uhuru will appoint to Raila led Economic Recovery Council

President Uhuru is set to unveil soon the proposed National Economic Recovery Council to be chaired by supreme leader Raila Odinga

The Raila led Economic Council will coordinate several key ministries dealing directly with the economy and will be reporting to the president. The Council will be a powerful extra ordinary sub cabinet.

The key ministries to be coordinated by the council include; Treasury, Agriculture, Tourism, Industrialization, Energy and Devolution

The council could bring together eminent personalities including UNTACD Secretary General Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, former Kenya Commercial Bank MD Martin Oduor Otieno, Eddie Njoroge (former MD KENGEN), Hon Billow Kerrow, Sabdiyo Dido Bushina (Agricultural Economist previously with the World Bank) and Prof Terry Ryhan (Treasury advisror).

Uhuru has been reaching out to key Opposition leaders to craft a government of national unity to help cement his legacy which so far may not be much but just a united a country. The president has so far reached out to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU’s Gideon Moi and Chama Cha Mashinani’s Isaac Rutto

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi is said to be reluctant to join the Unity Government and instead he has offered to forward names of technocrats who can be co opted to the economic recovery team.

The Raila led council will have a multi-sectoral approach, working together with a number of state departments relevant to economic recovery, including the National Treasury.

“There will be an economic commission to help reconstruct the economy. Raila will play a senior role. That team will reconstruct the economy working with a number of ministries,” said a source aware of the happenings.

The Economic Council offices will be based at the National Treasury building a few metres from Uhuru’s Harambee house. The creation of the powerful Council is seen as a move to knip DP Ruto’s powers and further isolate him in the run up to 2022 general election.

Statehouse David Murathe is record saying President Uhuru has falled out with his deputy William Ruto and therefore there was need to bring on board key politicians just like Mwai Kibaki in 2005 after the LDP joined forces to defeat the constitutional referendum, he then brought on board Simeon Nyachae’s Ford People.

“This country needs a government of national unity post-coronavirus. To bring people together so all can focus on rebuilding the country,” Murathe said on April 13 after a meeting at COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli’s home in Kajiado.

On Labour Day, Uhuru confirmed that soon he will constitute a team that will steer the country to economic recovery after the coronavirus has subsided or been defeated.

“Very soon, I plan to invite all leaders of different political parties, workers’ unions, employers and other stakeholders, we all sit down and chart the way forward on how to revive the economy post-Covid-19,” he said at State House, Nairobi.