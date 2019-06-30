LEAKED: List of DP Ruto aides who allegedly authored fake murder plot letter- DCI sources

Investigations into the alleged “assassination plot” targeting Deputy President William Ruto continued at the weekend even as police narrowed down to two aides suspected to have generated and circulated a fake letter. DP Ruto has the highest number of communication professionals in the government payroll, much bigger than Statehouse. Some of the aides joined his team with a promise clean his image (re-brand) after they were kicked out from Statehouse following persistent misconduct including undermining their former boss Manoah Esisipu who is now Kenya’s high commissioner to United Kingdom.

In 2018 employment contracts of the notorious Statehouse directors came to an end and they were renewed under DP Ruto’s office since Statehouse had already kicked them out and had no interest in their servivce. The said directors among them Dennis Itumbi, Munyori Buku, Eri Ngeno and James Kinyua now operate from DP’s Karen office and rarely step at Harambee house annex. They joined Ruto’s old team that is headed by David Mugonyi (who is a permanent staff of Parliament Service Commission but seconded to DP Ruto’s office since 2012) and the colorless Emanuel Talam a former KTN business news anchor. It is suspected that Talam and one other are the authors of the said fake letter.

Jailed blogger blogger is alleged to have been on Statehouse retainer but was later dismissed and is said to have had close links with DP Ruto. Alai’s sudden fall from grace is attributed to the death of Bruce Odhiambo who was his his statehouse linkman the same is said of Thomas Kwaka aka Big Ted who is Uhuru’s official MC. Big Ted still works at Statehouse, he is a survivor. In 2007 he worked for CCU’s Gitobu IManyara and also was part of Raila’s CORD logistics co-ordinator. He is a smooth operator who knows when take a low profile.

Nation media further reports:



BACKFIRED

Authorities are now convinced that the duo from the communications department were behind the document that has created a storm in the last week after four Cabinet secretaries were summoned at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation on Monday.

There had been strong indications Friday that the pair from Dr Ruto’s office, whose phones were off throughout the weekend, would be questioned by detectives but this is yet to be done as investigators follow crucial leads. This came as questions linger over the intention of releasing the letter and a subsequent audio clip that appeared to “confirm” such a meeting took place.

On Saturday, DCI boss George Kinoti remained tight-lipped on whether there would be arrests as his officers confided that investigations so far had absolved senior government officials who were alleged to have been in a meeting to plot the murder”.

“Investigations are still ongoing. I can’t say anything that can jeopardise them,” Mr Kinoti told the Sunday Nation.

Related Stories

A high-ranking official at the Interior ministry conversant with the matter told Sunday Nation that detectives had been instructed to adopt a wait-and-see approach before making any move on those suspected to have drafted the letter.

The fear of spending the weekend in the cells had seen one of the two aides to the DP move out of Nairobi as the other switched off his phones.

“Those who wrote the letter are now well-known. Whatever they had in mind has backfired,” said the official.

Read also: DRAMA: Uhuru Communication Team CHASED OUT Of State House For Supporting DP Ruto



CONTENT

The letter is believed to have been drafted and printed in a cybercafe on Lang’ata Road with the intention of disrupting meetings held by senior Mount Kenya officials to apparently counter Dr Ruto’s inroads in the region.

Dated May 30, 2019, the letter claims that a meeting was convened at Hotel La Mada behind the National Intelligence Service (NIS) headquarters to discuss how to “shore up support for the President in Mt Kenya and its diaspora” and the issue of Mr Ruto’s “assassination”.

So far, investigations into the letter’s contents has left more questions than answers on whether there was such a plot in the first place.