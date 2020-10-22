Leaked: DP Ruto may name Dennis Itumbi runningmate to power hustler revolution 2022

Deputy President William Ruto is contemplating to name propagandist Dennis Itumbi to be his 2022 running-mate, that is according to a reliable source inside Camp Ruto. The idea is to have a real hustler and a youthful face in the ticket to rally the millions of hustlers across the republic to power the anticipated 2022 revolution.

Despite the fact that Itumbi’s family can be considered to be a 2nd tier dynasty, his story can be identified with real hustlers. Itumbi is a grand son of the late Archbishop David Gitari who was the head of Anglican Church of Kenya. The late Gitari was elected the third primate and archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya and enthroned on 12 January 1997 at All Saints Cathedral, in Nairobi. He remained in office until his retirement, on 16 September 2002. Being the head of such a big church is considered as being more powerful than even a TREASURY or Interior Cabinet secretary. Archbishop Gitari passed on in 2013.

The controversial blogger has taken the position of the official spokesman of the hustler nation thus edging out DP Ruto’s long time communications chief Mr David Mugonyi.

Itumbi (40) is seen as the face of Cambridge Analytica in Kenya having allegedly worked closely with two British propaganda firms that consulted for Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.

Despite being an academic dwarf (Itumbi holds a certificate in Broadcast Journalism from the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication) he has proved to be very efficient than a robot when it comes to spinning fake narrative.

If named to be the runningmate he will be the face of the YOUTH and hustlers in the 2022 Ruto ticket. He hails from Kirinyaga county, the heart of Mt Kenya.

DP Ruto’s latest move is said to have been inspired by Governor Mike Sonko’s 2017 campaigns, Sonko, a jailbird and academic dwarf turned tables on billionaire Dr Evan Kidero to clinch the Nairobi governor race in which he scooped the highest number of votes than Presidents Raila and Uhuru in 2017, making him a truly bi-partisan candidate. Mike Sonko ‘s slum mobilizing techniques were later declared a security threat and his Sonko Rescue Team was subjected to a forced death by the State agencies.