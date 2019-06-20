LEAKED: CS Raphael Tuju and Statehouse operative caught red handed planning to finish DP Ruto politically

A leaked phone conversation between CS Raphael Tuju and Hon George Nyancha confirms DP Ruto is in hot trouble, the powers that be don’t want him close to power. The country’s top power brokers are openly plottimng his downfall and this is due to his aggressive campaigns, extreme sense of entitlement and politics of bitterness and hate.

Tuju is very close to Mt Kenya mafia, he served under Mzee Kibaki and now under President Uhuru, the man speaks for the might and powerful, those that control Kenya. Oh Yes, DP Ruto will never be president, it doesnt how many bloggers and hate mongers he hires!

