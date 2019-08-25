Leadership is not about dynasty- Governor Sonko

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has reiterated president’s statement on dynasty being in power.

Sonko urged the deputy president to support the building bridges initiative.

Mike Sonko who was speaking during k24 TV political show dubbed “punchline” said that the handshake has brought peace and tranquility in the country.

Sonko also urged the jubilee leaders to avoid early campaigns which will hinder president Kenyatta’s delivery program.

The Nairobi county boss requested all Kenyans to join his team wanjiku movement as it was the only way to self liberation.

The Machakos born businessman cum politician however refused to divulge his 2022 political ambitions saying that it was too early for such to be done at the moment.

Mbuvi said he is more focused on service delivery than any other thing to the great people of Nairobi county