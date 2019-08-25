Leadership is not about dynasty- Governor Sonko

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has reiterated president’s statement on dynasty being in power.
Sonko urged the deputy president to support the building bridges initiative.
Mike Sonko who was speaking during k24 TV political show dubbed “punchline” said that the handshake has brought peace and tranquility in the country.
Sonko also urged the jubilee leaders to avoid early campaigns which will hinder president Kenyatta’s delivery program.
The Nairobi county boss requested all Kenyans to join his team wanjiku movement as it was the only way to self liberation.
The Machakos born businessman cum politician however refused to divulge his 2022 political ambitions saying that it was too early for such to be done at the moment.
Mbuvi said he is more focused on service delivery than any other thing to the great people of Nairobi county
Comments
Anonymous says
PATRIOTIC LEADERSHIP CANNOT BE FOREIGN CONTROLLED EITHER?
Kenyan citizens need PATRIOTIC, VISIONARY, honest and practical leaders who will effectively represent the interests of the nation AND NOT IDI AMIN-like foreign remote controlled PARROTS
to DICTATE to them!
moimoses kamisach. says
thats true and again not about underating women as you are fond of mr gvn.
Anonymous says
give us a breakkkkkkk…….kenya is messed up by dynsties&their errand boys,.sons of home guards,cartels………
seee below tax waiver while on other hand harrassing keroche industries etc
————————————————————-
ehhh..see below opaque tax waivers for dynasty companies —–OMTATAH is the hustler fighting dynasty gava ills, undue favouritism
———————————————————-
Omtatah moves to court over NIC-CBA merger tax waiver
Activist Okiya Omtatah has moved to court challenging the tax waiver given to the NIC and CBA banks merger.
He wants the court to stop the secretive and opaque decision by the treasury to exempt them from paying tax.
“The impugned tax waiver which was granted on July 26 but was only announced in August 18 is irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional” reads court documents.
In May, the Competition Authority gave a nod to the merger between CBA and NIC banks.
CBA, whose market share is at 6.05 per cent, and NIC Bank with 4.62 per cent will both hold 10.67 per cent of the market share post-merger.
“However, it is anticipated that the merged entity will continue facing competition from tier-one banks who, together, control 55.32% of the market,” the regulator said in their notice
Anonymous says
gives a break…. tell us who owns CBA-NIC bank and why was new entity given tax waiver secrety while other investers are harrased around like keroche breweries……..to pay excessive tax
same dynasty blocked Sir Aliko Dangote cement and building iron factory in jamhuri that could have brot price of cement down to max 350ksh for 50kg bag and introduction of smaller bags of cement bag in market…..reason for denying license are obvious:—-
1. compromised by wazungu companies changing cement 700ksh so as to block Dangote entry to 254 market.
2.Wanting to be bribed or get share of company by force b4 any license was given…..
3.wanting kenyans hustlers /jeshi/voters to remain poor in rented buldings owned by dyansties
4.simply out of touch or control of hapenings in gava and let cartels/vultures take over all sectors of economy
Anonymous says
…Dynasties are the true zombies on the face of Kenya. All they have is stolen and grown to what they have. What they are entitled is the job they do at present. The rest are loots. With those loots their IQs remain Zero (0). They can run any nation but are ticks depending on cartels/assassine/systems/whores to run the country to the doogs for them.
Its time are very ripe time to never elect any of these educable dynaties zombies to any political position on our land of Kenya.
Anonymous says
dynasty have been in power for more than 7yrs….
1.how many jobs were created by jp.
2.how many tourists visited 254.
3.how much do kenya owe and from what.
4.how many industries you revived…created
5.why coffee ,tea, sugar, maize etc sector is in mess?
How comes dynasty is more richer during time when joined gava and as prezo……but common kenyans eg farmer smes etc poorer
Tusindanganyane hapa….
Anonymous says
well…At the end Dp Ruto and hustlers will have final laugh when swearing as Prezo of 254.
God protect Dp Ruto and may he lead Kenya much better and uplift hustlers dreams of nice living.
Anonymous says
ehhhhh…While hustler Dr. W.S. Ruto was in ordinary local schools like Wareng Secondary,Kapsabet Boys and Nairobi University ….the dynasty in power today went to exclusive skuls in 254 where likes of arrogant dynasty gidi was also schooling.
WSR is churchman and believer whilst dynasties are drankards and do not feel for poor people….who voted for them.
Dynasties = power hungry to protect ill gotten wealth begining even b4 indepedence up to now still stealing.
Anonymous says
…50 million kenyans overtaxed to pay 1millions civil servants ;mps ;senators ;Css ;gavanas;tick mcas etc that provide little or no service……
io ndio srikal ya dynasty…..policy….
Anonymous says
…obvious common kenyans known as hustlers are one suffering due to economic ,social mismanagement, lack of planning and coming up with solid development plans for now and generations to come.
if you look back during imperial presidency everything rotated around what Prezo wanted and if had used those powers back them kenya could be same with Singapores and Malaysia.
it is not presentation that changes nations or gavament everywhere…….mcs,senator women rep mps,deputy gavana,gavana…..all this costing billions of taxpayers monies…..incidentaly they decide their salaries and benefits,insurance………useless bench marking trips even by toddler like mcas have brot no chnages on how things are done….
look Css,cas,cecs and commissioners earn huge salaries and end of day nothing changes andly few are richer…..
one thing kenyans do not like each other…..there is big gap between rich and poor.
therefore any kick starting of any recovery must come with reductions of counties…….mps,no need of mcas ,deputy gavana.county cec are not necesary as can be done in department level……
we need a civil servcie driven service provision…,,,not system of well paid elected greedy guys….well paid comissioners with nothing to show.
current stsyem where houses plans takes ages to be approved and cost huge monies is failing and milking an invester…….
all commisions operations must go back to ministries…….period……
salary scale for all shud be under one system…civil service…..
Anonymous says
sonkoo…io pesa na huruma yako will not see you thru as gavana wa nbo come 2022 kama uko pande ya dynsties.,sons of homes guards,cartels,and dynsty errand boys……and kirubis….
hustlers will decide……..
Anonymous says
…..let it be clear…..any one vying for elective seat and is a political dynasty/descedant of home guards,dynsasty mikono persons /cartels ,those supporting the group ………will not be elected in Gema land……RV…NBO etc
hustlers must get to rid of selfish,greedy,useless group……that ran down kenya…for ages…..
kazi ni kupanga line…..na hakuna kazi…services……farming na biashara ziko down….
Anonymous says
NBO iko na mwenyewe come 2022…..wewe enda macha undangaye wakao ……….
Anonymous says
…..dynasy dynasty must go and never again will vote listen to mlevi and dynasty ……….gema are poorer today since the cluless ,thievy dynasty only was enriching himself ,family,and sided with cartels…………….
Anonymous says
quote
i repeat we need to be resolute dealing with these 56year experienced dynasty criminals.
lastly lets as a people learn to stop taking shit from gava just because its just a ‘little’ inconvenient.
Anonymous says
dynasty=corruption stole all taxpayer resorces for over 56yrs =stole all kenyans land=handsahke=bbi dirty foot….
Anonymous says
maze…kama wewe ni popular join pande ya majathe come 2022……..tuone …..