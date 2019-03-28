Stop PR exercise Impeach Uhuru too, Miguna lectures senator Orengo

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has broken down senior counsel plans to impeach the Deputy president William Ruto in his on view and its bold and controversial as usual.
“If Orengo intends to bring an impeachment motion, he must do so against the 2 individuals occupying the PRESIDENCY – Uhuru Kenyatta and William Samoei Ruto. In a PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM, Ruto is merely an APPENDAGE of Uhuru Kenyatta. He deputizes Uhuru on everything including corruption, murder and incompetence.
The Orengo impeachment motion threat is a hoax, a PR stunt, meant to excite empty Raila Odinga sycophants into believing that the ODM cowards are “fighting” corruption when they are in it up to their necks.
They neither have the numbers to win in Parliament nor the constitutional and legal basis to sustain a Supreme Court challenge.
The ODM zombies know that Uhuru Kenyatta stole their victory but they have no balls to confront him because Uhuru castrated all of them on March 9, 2018.
They also know that Kenya needs a revolution, not PR stunts,” stated Miguna Miguna
