Stop PR exercise Impeach Uhuru too, Miguna lectures senator Orengo

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has broken down senior counsel plans to impeach the Deputy president William Ruto in his on view and its bold and controversial as usual.

“If Orengo intends to bring an impeachment motion, he must do so against the 2 individuals occupying the PRESIDENCY – Uhuru Kenyatta and William Samoei Ruto. In a PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM, Ruto is merely an APPENDAGE of Uhuru Kenyatta. He deputizes Uhuru on everything including corruption, murder and incompetence.

The Orengo impeachment motion threat is a hoax, a PR stunt, meant to excite empty Raila Odinga sycophants into believing that the ODM cowards are “fighting” corruption when they are in it up to their necks.