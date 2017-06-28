Lawyer Edwin Sifuna and Esther Passaris’ Political Partnership Created in Heaven, Hon Sakaja, Sonko-Shebesh CANNOT Match

By Phil Wesonga

Did you watch their choreography at the NASA manifesto launch?

The partnership of Edwin Sifuna and Esther Passaris for Senate and Women MP respectively is one that can potentially take Nairobi places and impact the life of ordinary Nairobian. I support it 100% and I hope that for once Nairobi will disregard tribe and parties to elect these two.

It will be such a welcome break to have someone in the Senate who not only understands and has practiced law but also knows and is ready to undertake the job description of a Senator.

With all due respect to Shebesh am afraid her presence in parliament for the last 10 years, first as an ODM nominated MP and later as the first Nairobi Women Rep has not helped anyone but herself and perhaps Mike Sonko.

Needless to say, both Edwin and Esther have solid history and impeccable credentials in the change movement and public service credentials in their individual capacities. Best of all, they have not been associated with any scandal!

Insulting the governor and hounding him at city hall or inciting hawkers and matatu operators to dump garbage at city hall has been what Sonko and Shebesh have come to be known for. Go to the hansard of either house and search Shebesh and/or Sonko and as a Nairobian you will be deeply disappointed to learn neither of these two crafted or supported legislation that directly impact the life of ordinary Nairobian.