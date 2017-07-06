LAWYER Edwin Sifuna CATCHING UP With Sakaja Koskei Johnson in Nairobi Senate Race

If elections were held today, 39 per cent Nairobians would vote for Johnson Sakaja (Jubilee) while 28 per cent would pick Edwin Sifuna {NASA}. This is a sudden rise for Sifuna who only joined the race a few weeks ago.



Twenty four per cent Jubilee supporters would vote for Sakaja and two per cent for Sifuna. Among Opposition backers, 12 per cent would choose Sakaja and 25 per cent Sifuna.

Sifuna was followed by Ramesh Gorasia, Suzanne Lenge and Zacharia Momanyi who were rated at once per cent each. Twenty nine per cent of the population was undecided.

Latest information that Sakaja is a Luyha imposter will also reduce Uhuru’s man chances of clinching the seat.