”I am Embarrassed With Uhuru As His Lawyer for Disobeying Court Orders”- Lawyer Ahmednasir

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has blasted Uhuru regime for disobeying Court Orders, he faulted the Government over the media shutdown saying that it must observe the rule of law and dictates of the Constitution. Ahmednasir is president Uhuru’s lawyer having represented him the 2017 Presidential petition.
“No matter how aggrieved and unhappy the Kenyan Government is…it MUST obey/adhere to COURT ORDERS and switch on TV signal…as a constitutional democracy that is simply not negotiable,” Ahmednasir posted on his Twitter account on Saturday.
No matter how aggrieved and unhappy the Kenyan Government is…it MUST obey/adhere to COURT ORDERS and switch on TV signal…as a constitutional democracy that is simply not negotiable.
— Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) February 3, 2018
He further took a swipe at the Government indicating they were taking advantage of Raila’s ‘reckless acts’ by arresting his allies and switching off TV signals. “JUBILEE was Hogging the universal condemnation of Raila for his reckless acts. By arresting miscreants/tramps like Miguna Miguna who in his late 50s has never found meaningful purpose in life…by switching off TV signals for a long period…by willfully disobeying court orders,” Ahmednasir said.
JUBILEE was Hogging the universal condemnation of Raila for his reckless acts. By arresting miscreants/tramps like Miguna Miguna who in his late 50s has never found meaningful purpose in life…by switching off TV signals for a long period…by wilfully disobeying court orders,
— Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) February 3, 2018
He also said the Government risked being viewed as a threat to democracy and constitutionalism.
“JUBILEE is being clumsy and needlessly turns a historic victory and propaganda coup into a senseless defeat. Instead of picking the pieces from NASA’s implosion, the country/world is debating whether the JUBILEE govt is threat to constitutionalism…and that is unfortunate,” Ahmednasir pointed out.
JUBILEE is being clumsy and needlessly turns a historic victory and propaganda coup into a senseless defeat. Instead of picking the pieces from NASA's implosion, the country/world is debating whether the JUBILEE govt is threat to constitutionalism…and that is unfortunate.
— Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) February 3, 2018
Comments
so [email protected] says
Ahmed Nassir is a paragon of idiocy.
Anonymous says
mullah shud admit he’s missin his favourite soaps thus he is hiding under the guise of reprimanding the gov to sound appealing.we know your ilk in the society and they are the chief reason we’re in this current lockdown,dictatorship hurts both sides.
Anonymous says
UNTHINKABLE HOW A SHITHOLE LAWYER WHO REPRESENTED A SHITHOLE DUO GETS EMBARRASSED BY A SHITHOLE JUBILEE!!!