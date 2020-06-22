LATEST: President Uhuru to attend in person Jubilee PG at KICC

By Dennis Itumbi

Change of Plans.

President Uhuru will attend in person the Jubilee PG at KICC.

Text to that effect circulated tonight.

Mheshimiwa, please note that the Party Leader will

arrive at Kenyatta International Conference Center at 9am, tomorrow, Monday 22nd June 2020.

All of us should therefore be seated by 8.45am.

Have a goodnight.

Emmanuel Wangwe

Majority Whip

Zoom testing was already being done earlier tonight from State House to KICC.