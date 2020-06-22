Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports




LATEST: President Uhuru to attend in person Jubilee PG at KICC

LATEST: President Uhuru to attend in person Jubilee PG at KICC

2 Comments

By Dennis Itumbi

Change of Plans.
President Uhuru will attend in person the Jubilee PG at KICC.
Text to that effect circulated tonight.
Xxxxxxxx
Mheshimiwa, please note that the Party Leader will
arrive at Kenyatta International Conference Center at 9am, tomorrow, Monday 22nd June 2020.
All of us should therefore be seated by 8.45am.
Have a goodnight.
Emmanuel Wangwe
Majority Whip
*****
Zoom testing was already being done earlier tonight from State House to KICC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies