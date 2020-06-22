LATEST: President Uhuru to attend in person Jubilee PG at KICC

By Dennis Itumbi
Change of Plans.
President Uhuru will attend in person the Jubilee PG at KICC.
Text to that effect circulated tonight.
Xxxxxxxx
Mheshimiwa, please note that the Party Leader will
arrive at Kenyatta International Conference Center at 9am, tomorrow, Monday 22nd June 2020.
All of us should therefore be seated by 8.45am.
Have a goodnight.
Emmanuel Wangwe
Majority Whip
*****
Zoom testing was already being done earlier tonight from State House to KICC.
Comments
Anonymous says
How wide is Murathes Anus? measure his Anus using either micrometter or veenier calipher?
Hence to measure it with a ruler you wont get it right.
VINCENT KIPRONO CHERUIYOT says
Awaiting for the prezo to announce his remarks to day