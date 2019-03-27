I will strip naked if Orengo impeaches DP Ruto- Laikipia Woman rep Hon Cate Waruguru

Laikipia Woman representative Cate Waruguru is now accusing senate minority leader James Orengo smoking a hard substance.

Addressing the press, Hon Waruguru warned Orengo of not letting go old habits activism from 1980’s terming his latest move to initiate a motion in parliament to impeach Ruto is uncalled for and mere drama from the octogenarian lawyer.

“I want to tell Orengo to mind his own business,he can’t intimidate us , he should the uncessary with-hunt on the DP, we will expose his scandalous character touching of land grabbing and abandoned children,”She said.

She further vowed to undress if such motion is tabled in parliament.

“I first learnt about Orengo while in class 3 in GHC,the way he behaved while a student is the same way he is behaving,don’t try ladies my friend or we expose you,”she said.

Mr Orengo, the Siaya Senator, said he will rally both ODM and Jubilee Party legislators in both Houses of Parliament once he tables a motion to remove Mr Ruto from office. He accuses the DP of refusing to resign in the wake of corruption allegations against him.

On Sunday, a group of Jubilee leaders led by MP Maina Kamanda asked Mr Ruto and his allies to resign from their respective positions if they were uncomfortable with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s quest to unify the country through his political pact with Mr Odinga, as well as the ongoing war on graft.

Mr Orengo is pegging his argument on article 150(1)(b) of the Constitution, which provides for removing a deputy president through a political process, and not necessarily through legal means in court.

They are accusing the DP of gross misconduct and misuse of office by repeatedly being mentioned on corruption cases.