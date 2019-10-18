Statehouse operative KTN TV host Tony Gachoka released from Police custody

KTN’S Point blank TV host Tony Gachoka released on a cash bail of Ksh.50,000 for allegedly causing disturbance at the Diani Airstrip.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Joe Omido, Gachoka was charged with causing public nuisance after he refused to be screened at the airstrip checking point.

He is accused of trying to force entry into a Silverstone aircraft while carrying alcoholic drinks.

Gachoka, who was arrested on Wednesday, also faced another count of being found in state of intoxication at the airstrip as a result of alcoholic consumption.

The case will be heard on October 25, 2019.