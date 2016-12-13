KTN’s Jicho Pevu star Mohammed Ali ENDORSED by Elders to Contest Nyali constituency seat in 2017

Nyali parliamentary aspirant Mohamed Ali of KTN’s Jicho Pevu received an unequivocal endorsement from elders drawn from Coast region to run for MP Nyali and to join other elected leaders to help chart the political destiny of the region.
The more than 2000 elders praised the investigative TV journalist for his bravery and staedfast defence of minority communities.
Wazee wa Pwani excuded confience in the young upcoming politician and assured him of their wise consel and back-up in the forthcoming campaign period.
Comments
Yusuf says
And so? What do expect us to do?.and who cares?
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
Moha the fearless superstar jourmalist truely deserves that seat. Coast need fearless characters like him.
Anonymous says
And he is CORDED
Changawa says
Moha,ukienda uko utukumbuke!
Bashir says
MOHA REPRESENTS THE TAXPAYERS IN THAT AUGUST HOUSE….. WISH YOU ALL BXT.
TEXAS BOY.
Anonymous says
i wish moha all the best