KOT roasts Former Senator Khalwale for mocking Hon Raila

Image result for raila khalwale

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is regretting mocking ODM Party leader Hon Raila Odinga on social media after he received scathing attacks from the loyal supporters of the former premier.

Khalwale had tweeted a photo-shopped image of Raila with a caption, “Police in Ugunja, are looking for an MP-elect for having caused actual body harm to a leader of a political party during a by election.”

This was a mockery after ODM party aspirant Chris Karani was floored by Hon David Ochieng’ of Movement for Democracy and Growth party in the concluded Ugenya Constituency by elections.

Khalwale unsuccessfully vied for Kakamega gubernatorial seat in 2017 general elections through Ford Kenya Party ticket.

He has suffered irreparable reputational damages from the trolls on social media subject to his act of misdemeanor against Raila.

Here are some of the comments.

 

