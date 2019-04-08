KOT roasts Former Senator Khalwale for mocking Hon Raila

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is regretting mocking ODM Party leader Hon Raila Odinga on social media after he received scathing attacks from the loyal supporters of the former premier.

Khalwale had tweeted a photo-shopped image of Raila with a caption, “Police in Ugunja, are looking for an MP-elect for having caused actual body harm to a leader of a political party during a by election.”

Police in Ugunja, are looking for an MP-elect for having caused actual body harm to a leader of a political party during a by election pic.twitter.com/gAnW06CABM — Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) April 7, 2019

This was a mockery after ODM party aspirant Chris Karani was floored by Hon David Ochieng’ of Movement for Democracy and Growth party in the concluded Ugenya Constituency by elections.

Khalwale unsuccessfully vied for Kakamega gubernatorial seat in 2017 general elections through Ford Kenya Party ticket.

He has suffered irreparable reputational damages from the trolls on social media subject to his act of misdemeanor against Raila.

Here are some of the comments.

I am ashamed! Very ashamed to be a luhya indeed.. a whole Doctor doing such mediocrity to appease his boss online🤷🏽‍♂️ Oparanya needs another term**I wish** this kind of leaders are a nuisance — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) April 7, 2019

This tweet is from Boni Khalwale, a medical doctor, a former long serving MP and 1st Senator of Kakamega county who is also seeking to succeed Hon Oparanya as Governor. Its also important to note that he is over 50yrs old, a polygamist & father of many. — jack muguzu (@JMuguzu) April 7, 2019