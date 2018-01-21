KNH Rape Story Is Pure Politics, Stage-managed By Mt. Kenya Mafia To Sabotage Ruto Appointee Lily Koros

The stunt pulled on social media that a woman who just birthed at the Kenyatta National Hospital was raped by morgue attendants, is a new phase of desperation by the Mt. Kenya mafia who wants to keep Ruto out of the 2022 Presidential race. To make the allegations more dramatic, we are told that the news emanated from social media. No one has come forward to claim she was raped.

You see, the only problem I have with Kenyans is that they believe everything that comes their way without questioning the authenticity of its source.

In my honest opinion, and given the people who spread those rumours, it is pure politics of sabotage against the person of Deputy President William Ruto. Some Mt. Kenyans want the Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros so that they can have one of their own perhaps a Muthoni, at the helm. If you are wiser, ask yourself, “Why are some of the things that did not happen before the Kalenjin vote was needed, happening now after they have delivered their promise?”

Closer home, there is that notion that Lily Koros is an appointee of DP William Ruto. It is alleged the DP that brought her on board to replace Dr. Monda who by then, was serving in acting capacity after Kisii leaders failed to make enough noise and secure his confirmation as CEO. Even in government today, there are things we are seeing that are intentionally done to antagonize the person of Ruto.

Funny enough, some of the personalities I esteem are the ones leading the campaign against Koros. They have assigned themselves investigatory roles purporting to search for the truth yet deep down, they know what they are looking for is inexistence. These people, most of them from Mt. Kenya region stage-managed the crime and concluded that it is Koros who should go. They want to go and audition their friends so that they can show the world and followers how Lily Koros has failed.

Notwithstanding, they accused Koros, investigated Koros, prosecuted Koros, pronounced Koros guilty, and are now sentencing Koros to permanent retire by wanting her sacked. It is evident they are now agog with social media razzamatazz. They are beautifying the internet with messages signposting how Koros is guilty and should go. They have arranged a series of demonstrations to ensure Koros goes and one of their own replaces her. Whoever wants Lily’s job must have poured real good money. BUT, it will not work. God will fight for her.

I agree that such like allegations are not entirely aperiodic. KNH problems started long time ago even before most of us we born. They did not start with Koros. I am not here to protect any evil and I wouldn’t wish it to happen to anyone. It is true they happen. With public hospitals, anything is possible but it must be investigated thoroughly. Nonetheless, a few questions have engrossingly crisscrossed.

1. We have seen people die en mass in road accidents. In December alone, more than three hundred Kenyans perished in our roads. The CS for transport and infrastacture is engineer James Kamau. From Limuru to Mukurueini, from Banana to Sagana, from Muranga to Kirinyaga, from Ngarariga to Ruiru, from Gatundu (where Uhuru was born) to Thika, everyone was silent. Remember these atrocities were recurring in a ministry under someone who according to should have stepped aside but no one asked him to. These same people did not deem it necessary to call for the sacking and prosecution. Where were these online holier-than-thous from Mt. Kenya who are purporting to hurl oral stones at the person of Lily Koros? Why were they silent and now purporting to raise their moral voices? To them, an allegation of rape is more hypersensitive compared to a practical case study where hundreds have/are losing their lives. Why would we treat a single tribe as if it is the only one which God created when he was happy?

2. Inasmuch as courage is of paramount importance, boldness is of necessity. The speed, at which the Mt. Kenya online Mujahedeen have swarmed social media to call for Koros sacking, is absolutely bemusing. In fact, it only rings a bell to independent-minded thinkers with an IQ of 170 and above. If the CEO has emphatically stated that they have invited the DCI to look into the matter, why would these Mt. Kenya ladies and gentlemen rush to crucify the lady even before the so called investigation is carried out? Why were they defending Waiguru when she allegedly pilfered billions of shillings from NYS? By then, they treated us to Kenya’s second National Anthem “Investigations are ongoing” Where has that anthem disappeared to? Were it that Koros was from the right tribe, wouldn’t the same chorus resurface?

3. They say that the woman was raped inside a lift when she was paying her newborn baby a visit where he was kept. Sincerely, how does the woman who is fresh from giving birth look like? Albeit they said the woman had birthed through caesarean, in my imagination, the vagina remains loose and bloody. The stitches on this woman’s wound are still fresh. After being forcefully raped, did this woman just rise; walked away and never told anyone about it until she reported it to social media police? A matter of this magnitude?

4. Let us get it straight. So far even as these social media noisemakers do what they are tasked to do well by their masters, no woman has come forth to claim she was the victim. I am happy that Kenya Women Parliamentarians Association (KEWOPA) visited KNH to get to the bottom of the matter. During their stay, they spoke with the mothers to try and fish out some leads from them. Of course, the mothers said there are issues that need to be addressed but no one confessed to ever heard of seen anyone being raped. In fact, they said it is their fellow former patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged but stayed back for lack of payment, that harass them. If the CEO has confirmed that the CCTV cameras installed at the scene are functional and that the hospital has forwarded them to the police for investigations, why are these Mt. Kenya descendants still on her neck instead of waiting for the final findings? This is why I ask, why the hurry?

Long story short, I am not an endorser of evil among our women. I was birthed by a woman and I respect them. Everything that is happening is pure politics and nothing else. After helping you get where you are, someone has suddenly become a devil and is being dumped. What distresses me is the fact that even the respectable leaders have fallen to this holy crap manufactured and sold so cheaply on social media.

I have seen almost 10 non-Mt Kenya MPs who are good friends of mine, hon Ken Okoth being among them, taking it to castigate madam Koros without even getting to the roots of the allegations. I pray fervently that the truth shall come out some day. I nonetheless have a feeling Madam Koros will emerge even stronger in this because the truth will assoil her.

Politicians should not be allowed to capitalize on such windows of opportunity to evade other people’s political debts. For those self imposed investigators paid to sabotage the good madam Lily Koros, everyone has his day and God knows how to pay everyone in kind. You can have your way today but only God knows what will happen tomorrow.

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii and Nairobi Counties)