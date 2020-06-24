Kisumu rising rapidly, handshake accelerates massive projects financed by national government

The Kisumu Trade-off!!!!

Something interesting is going on in Kisumu.

There are good things coming from the National Government………

President Uhuru has truly been faithful in fulfilling his promises he made when he visited Kisumu.

The Port is complete, the Uhuru Business Park (one of the largest markets in Kenya) has been completed. The Jomo Kenyatta Grounds is being revamped and today

In addition, the World Bank has made the walkways……

If you notice, all these are National Government projects, oh yes the fruits of the handshake

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed broke the ground for the International Stadium to be built at the Mamboleo Show grounds…

The 20,000 capacity facility will be erected in the next six months at the Mamboleo ASK ground.

The national government has committed Kshs350 million towards the project out of a budget of Kshs1.4 billion needed for it’s completion.

Speaking at the function, Kisumu County Government Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o thanked the national government, saying the project is as a result of good relations between the two levels of government.

“Bad politics breeds bad life, while good politics breeds good life,” Nyong’o quoted the late former President Daniel Moi.

He committed that renovation of Moi Stadium will proceed as planned, dispelling rumours that it has stalled.

“Those who are doubting, let’s wait and see, Moi Stadium renovation will proceed to completion.”

Later in the day CS Amina will presided over renaming of Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground.

The facility within Kisumu’s central business district has also been undergoing a facelift.

Adapted from Gordon Opiyo FB post