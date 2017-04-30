BREAKING VIDEO: Kisumu Governor J Raguma CHASED LIKE A DOG, WARNED not to run as INDEPENDENT, Residents support Prof Nyong’o

RANGUMA CHASED FROM KONDELE
By C Dienya
The people of Kondele on Sunday afternoon rejected Governor Ranguma who had gone to introduce himself as an “Independent” Candidate after a humiliating defeat by Prof Anyang’i Nyong’o in last week’s ODM primaries.
Listen to them shouting “Nyong’o!, Nyong’o!” as Ranguma’s Team scampered for safety following the Hostility.
Meanwhile H Omollo notes:>>
Kisumu Gubernatorial race::
While Nyong’o got the ticket dubiously, it is difficult for Governor Raguma to beat him primarily because his tenure has been pathetic .
From dumpsite to many other ills including poor healthcare system,nepotism and neglect of City infrastructure , the list is endless and ordinary city residents may not support him .
Logically then it would make sense if it was someone else taking on Nyong’o .
My view on Nyong’o is that the guy is a poor executor but a good thinker. He is more technical but less practical .
He will need a lot to succeed.
His ticket needed a hands on performer with proven track record of getting things done.
ODM is the party to beat and the likely succes of Raila in the presidential race makes it more difficult.
As a strong believer in good governance and a constant critic of bad leadership in Kisumu County, I personally find it difficult to abuse my conscience by supporting Jack Ranguma..
So as much as I feel I should not support an electoral ‘thief’ ,I feel nothing good can come from Governor Raguma leadership…
Comments
Evans says
It is true that Prof. Nyong’o is a great thinker and a policy maker…. I believe he’ll have policy executors for his thoughts to be realized.
Achieng says
Civilization in kisumu at it’s best. Democracy has really evolved in this are. Congratulations to BABA OF DEMOCRACY, leader of chama cha Odinga, Dhaluo na Mavi.
Juokpiny says
Why don’t you be factual for once. We know that the party wanted Nyong’o burger was rigged by the riverside near Odino. Before going to the nominations he already had his results. It’s pathetic but that’s the cost of storing all your eggs in one basket.
@kkibudi says
Nyong’o da man to shape kisumu development
Anonymous says
The truth to be said,Ranguma has done nothing to people of kisumu, let nyong’o to do his job.