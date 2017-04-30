BREAKING VIDEO: Kisumu Governor J Raguma CHASED LIKE A DOG, WARNED not to run as INDEPENDENT, Residents support Prof Nyong’o

RANGUMA CHASED FROM KONDELE

By C Dienya

The people of Kondele on Sunday afternoon rejected Governor Ranguma who had gone to introduce himself as an “Independent” Candidate after a humiliating defeat by Prof Anyang’i Nyong’o in last week’s ODM primaries.

Listen to them shouting “Nyong’o!, Nyong’o!” as Ranguma’s Team scampered for safety following the Hostility.



Meanwhile H Omollo notes:>>

Kisumu Gubernatorial race::

While Nyong’o got the ticket dubiously, it is difficult for Governor Raguma to beat him primarily because his tenure has been pathetic .

From dumpsite to many other ills including poor healthcare system,nepotism and neglect of City infrastructure , the list is endless and ordinary city residents may not support him .

Logically then it would make sense if it was someone else taking on Nyong’o .

My view on Nyong’o is that the guy is a poor executor but a good thinker. He is more technical but less practical .

He will need a lot to succeed.

His ticket needed a hands on performer with proven track record of getting things done.

ODM is the party to beat and the likely succes of Raila in the presidential race makes it more difficult.

As a strong believer in good governance and a constant critic of bad leadership in Kisumu County, I personally find it difficult to abuse my conscience by supporting Jack Ranguma..

So as much as I feel I should not support an electoral ‘thief’ ,I feel nothing good can come from Governor Raguma leadership…