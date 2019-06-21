Kisii MP dumps DP Ruto, says he can’t endorse a corrupt leader

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi has distanced himself from claims that he endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

Three weeks ago, Dr Ruto visited Nyamira where Momanyi was quoted endorsing his presidential bid. Several MPs from Nyamira also backed the DP.

But on Thursday at Omonayo in his constituency, the Wiper MP yet again distanced himself from claims that he is supporting Dr Ruto’s bid.

Instead, he said all presidential candidates are free to visit his constituency, adding that time for 2022 polls is far away.

“I am not supporting DP William Ruto. We are just working together to uplift the livelihoods of many people in our country. It’s too early to talk about 2022.

“For now let’s work for the people. When that time comes, we shall see how things pan out. Let us not discuss politics all the time,” said Momanyi.

MPs Joash Nyamoko, Jerusha Momanyi, Vincent Kemosi and Shadrack Mose all announced intentions to support DP William Ruto.

Mr Momanyi, a second term MP, is keen to succeed Governor John Nyagarama in 2022. He has however in the past accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of frustrating his bid for Parliamentary Service Commission.