Kisii MCA Who Accused Uhuru Of Smoking Bhang caught With Stolen electricity poles

Kiogoro Member of County Assembly (MCA) Samuel Apoko Onkwani, the man who said President Uhuru smokes a lot of bhang in Statehouse has again hit the headlines for obvious reasons. This time he was caught with stolen electric poles belonging to Mr. Justus Bota, a contractor who works with Kenya Power.

According to our snoop on the ground, Apoko had wanted to secure electricity poles to enable him get electricity connection. He has been heard in several occasions mentioning the same.

According to the eye witness, Apoko sent his bodyguard to steal the poles from Mr. Bota’s home at night. The man secured the poles and took them straight to the MCA’s home.

Upon realizing in the morning that some poles were missing, Mr. Bota reported to the police who with the tip-off from members of the public traced the poles to Apoko’s home.

Apoko was not at home at the time but he was called and informed. He immediately rushed home to clear the mess. He allegedly gave the officer who was in charge of the operation Ksh10,000 to kill the case and also pleaded with Mr. Bota not to take action.

Mr. Bota agreed to forgive him and settled the matter at the crime scene level.