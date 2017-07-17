KISII COUNTY errand boys in panic mode, now claim IEBC wants to rig August polls in favor of Obure

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

Kisii County factotums are a worried lot. They claim IEBC intends to rig August gubernatorial race in favor of Jubilee’s Chris Obure.

According to Naftal Obwocha, a dogsbody in Kisii County, IEBC plans to recruit polling agents allied to Jubilee to aid in rigging Governor Ongwae out.

Here is what Obwocha wrote on his Facebook page:



“In a meeting held at Mashpark hotel Kisii attended by CHRIS OBURE, CHARLES NYACHAE, RICHARD TONG’I, STEPHEN MANOTI amongst other Jubilee candidates. They asked their supporters who had applied for the positions advertised by IEBC so that they could help them in getting the jobs.

Am not certain about the relationship between IEBC and Jubilee but a warning to IEBC and it’s leadership in the entire county. The game you’re playing is not funny, this is the moment in our country where Kenyans are more than willing to experience real change.

Do not risk being trapped into this game Jubilee is playing, the work of the polling clerks and presiding officers is to oversee a fair and free election at their respective areas of jurisdiction. Any manipulation and modification shall be dealt with accordingly. Any of your officers who will be identified as working for Jubilee, God forbid that doesn’t happen.

We will be there as agents:

Mkihesabu tunahesabu.

Mkijumuisha tunajumuisha.

Mkitangaza tunatangaza“