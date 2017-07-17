KISII COUNTY errand boys in panic mode, now claim IEBC wants to rig August polls in favor of Obure

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya
Kisii County factotums are a worried lot. They claim IEBC intends to rig August gubernatorial race in favor of Jubilee’s Chris Obure.
According to Naftal Obwocha, a dogsbody in Kisii County, IEBC plans to recruit polling agents allied to Jubilee to aid in rigging Governor Ongwae out.
Here is what Obwocha wrote on his Facebook page:
“In a meeting held at Mashpark hotel Kisii attended by CHRIS OBURE, CHARLES NYACHAE, RICHARD TONG’I, STEPHEN MANOTI amongst other Jubilee candidates. They asked their supporters who had applied for the positions advertised by IEBC so that they could help them in getting the jobs.
Am not certain about the relationship between IEBC and Jubilee but a warning to IEBC and it’s leadership in the entire county. The game you’re playing is not funny, this is the moment in our country where Kenyans are more than willing to experience real change.
Do not risk being trapped into this game Jubilee is playing, the work of the polling clerks and presiding officers is to oversee a fair and free election at their respective areas of jurisdiction. Any manipulation and modification shall be dealt with accordingly. Any of your officers who will be identified as working for Jubilee, God forbid that doesn’t happen.
We will be there as agents:
Mkihesabu tunahesabu.
Mkijumuisha tunajumuisha.
Mkitangaza tunatangaza“
Comments
Khalwaleist says
Any Jubilee leaning IEBC polling clerk/presiding officer will be clobbered silly or lynched by the powerful NASA agents.
Nyakwarjabilo says
tibim!
Anonymous says
seconded.
Anonymous says
iebc should stop all bozzo influence n conduct a fair n credible elections
NCIC says
We are now watching you very closely, be warned be careful what you post.. it could easily land you in trouble.
We will always find a way! says
Ask Kiuvuitu……. RIP
NCIC says
We shall shut you down and arest you.
opera lover says
Let them arrest themselves first,they are more corrupt than corruption itself.
NCIC says
Give us directions please on how to deal with corruption.
It really eat into Uhuru/Rutos government than any other corrupt regime ever seen in the world .
Also in a dillema