Kinoti is being used to blackmail Ruto towards 2022 campaigns: Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claims that Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti is being used to frustrate DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The senate ,majority leader who was speaking on Citizen TV’s Tonight with Yvonne Okwara alleged that Mr Kinoti was being ‘used’ to paint the deputy president as corrupt, and consequently dim his chances of ever becoming president.

He went further to explain that there exists a coalition of cartels that is working to paint DP Ruto and the Kalenjin community as corrupt to advance selfish political agendas.

“I feel that all the campaign that have been going around on social media and the media that Kalenjins are corrupt is being engineered by cartels to scuttle DP Ruto’s 2022 bid,”Murkomen said in part.

His statement came just a day after news of a fresh scandal in which KSh. 21 billion meant for the construction of Arror and Kimwarer Dams In Elgeyo Marakwet County disappeared.

Murkomen argued that Mr Kinoti does not have any information on how the construction of the two dams was being handled, and therefore, his input was misplaced.

While explaining how an Italian company was paid over 7 billion as advance payment, Murkomen said that it was clearly agreed in on the contracts before work commenced that 15% of the projects cost would be paid to the contractor.

Further in a statement posted on his social media, Murkomen raised concern that the construction of the two dams had attracted undue attention from the media and the DCI while there were other projects across the country that were more expensive and had taken a longer time to commence.

He gave an example of the Raw water and treated pipeline from Thika Dam to Kigoro and Gigiri- a KSh. 6 billion project- whose contractors had received an advance payment of KSh 1.2 billion but was yet to commence work.