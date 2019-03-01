Kinoti is being used to blackmail Ruto towards 2022 campaigns: Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claims that Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti is being used to frustrate DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.
The senate ,majority leader who was speaking on Citizen TV’s Tonight with Yvonne Okwara alleged that Mr Kinoti was being ‘used’ to paint the deputy president as corrupt, and consequently dim his chances of ever becoming president.
He went further to explain that there exists a coalition of cartels that is working to paint DP Ruto and the Kalenjin community as corrupt to advance selfish political agendas.
“I feel that all the campaign that have been going around on social media and the media that Kalenjins are corrupt is being engineered by cartels to scuttle DP Ruto’s 2022 bid,”Murkomen said in part.
His statement came just a day after news of a fresh scandal in which KSh. 21 billion meant for the construction of Arror and Kimwarer Dams In Elgeyo Marakwet County disappeared.
Murkomen argued that Mr Kinoti does not have any information on how the construction of the two dams was being handled, and therefore, his input was misplaced.
While explaining how an Italian company was paid over 7 billion as advance payment, Murkomen said that it was clearly agreed in on the contracts before work commenced that 15% of the projects cost would be paid to the contractor.
Further in a statement posted on his social media, Murkomen raised concern that the construction of the two dams had attracted undue attention from the media and the DCI while there were other projects across the country that were more expensive and had taken a longer time to commence.
He gave an example of the Raw water and treated pipeline from Thika Dam to Kigoro and Gigiri- a KSh. 6 billion project- whose contractors had received an advance payment of KSh 1.2 billion but was yet to commence work.
Mar. 01, 2019, 9:00 am
By NANCY AGUTU @nancyagutu
President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks to residents of Kisii town on February 20, 2019. /PSCU
Majority of Kenyans think that President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot fight corruption, a new poll reveals.
In the Sauti ya Wananchi poll released on Friday, 82 per cent of Kenyans think Uhuru will not succeed in his intention to focus on fighting corruption during his final five years in office.
Data was collected from 1,607 respondents from Kenya’s Sauti za Wananchi panel in the 22 round of calls conducted between September 27 and November 2, 2018.
According to the poll, the main reason Kenyans gave was lack of confidence. Forty per cent of the interviewed said the majority of government officials are corrupt.
Another 40 per cent said that Kenya has been corrupt for a long time and will not change easily. 39 per cent said that those responsible for corruption are in government.
Others noted that many of those who have been convicted of corruption were later freed (15 per cent) and that the President himself promotes corruption (per cent).
Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta for the first time said he wanted the renewed fight against graft to be his legacy.
Uhuru said corruption is an animal he wants to slay. “We have been working quietly over the few years,” he stated.
“We have begun tackling corruption regardless of who you are…even if you are my family members…agencies are free to arrest anybody.”
More on this: [VIDEO] Corruption fight my legacy, Uhuru says in renewed push for lifestyle audit
Details: [VIDEO] Lifestyle audit should include Jomo Kenyatta, MP Sudi tells Uhuru
The poll further indicated that a small number of people (17 per cent) think Uhuru will succeed while one per cent do not know whether he will succeed or not.
The main reasons given for optimism are that the President has shown determination on this issue (five per cent) or that he has good strategies to succeed (four per cent).
Others noted that some culprits are being prosecuted (three per cent), he has the support from key stakeholders (three per cent) and he has all the powers and authority to end it (two per cent).
Since the president took office in 2013 and was later re-elected in 2017, he has been grappling with the fight against corruption.
In 2015, Uhuru declared war on endemic corruption that was spiralling out of control. Since then, the Head of State has displayed vigour compounded with threats to take action against officers implicated in graft.
In that year, Uhuru made good his threat when he sacked some of his cabinet secretaries after tabling the famous list of shame.
Read: Multi-billion scandals: Uhuru still grappling with graft war, six years on
According to the poll, the most well-known corruption scandal among citizens is the National Youth Service case.
56 per cent say they have heard of the National Youth Service case of alleged corruption.
Read: List of suspects linked to Sh9bn NYS scandal
Other scandals are less well-known, including the National Cereals and Produce Board case (28 per cent), the sugar industry case (25 per cent), and the Kenya Power and Lighting Company case (15 per cent).
One out of 20 citizens (5 per cent) has heard of the case involving Migori Governor Okoth Obado.
Among those who have heard of these cases, the majority believe the allegations to be true.
The poll has +/-2.4% margin of error at 95% confidence level.