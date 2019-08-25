Kilifi MP Hon Mbeyu dumps DP Ruto, says the future is with Raila ODM Handshake

Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu is now accusing her National Assembly colleague Aisha Jumwa of chasing her out of Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

Mbeyu said she left ‘Tanga Tanga’ faction after Jumwa said she was of no importance since she has ‘no votes’ to offer to Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid.

“If a friend (Jumwa) tells me that I don’t have any vote to enable the DP to win the 2022 General Election, then let it be. But I want to tell the friend that she will be in for a surprise,” she said

The Woman Rep announced that she has trooped back to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and vowed to rally behind her party leader Raila Odinga, and campaign hard for the party candidate in the upcoming Ganda Ward by-election.

“I am embracing Raila and the President in supporting the Handshake, so my duty as an ODM member is to make sure that my candidate wins the Ganda by-election,” said the former Kibarani MCA.

Ganda Ward seat fell vacant after Reuben Katana successfully petitioned Abdul Omar’s win who had vied on ODM party ticket.

Katana, who ran on a Kadu Asili ticket in 2017 has since joined Raila’s party and declared as outfit’s candidate in the civic by-election.

On the other side, Omar, a close ally of Jumwa, has announced that he will vie as an independent candidate.