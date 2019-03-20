Kikuyu MPs hate Uhuru because Ruto is giving them proceeds of graft: Prof Makau Mutua

Controversial Kenyan Born lawyer Prof Makau Mutua has come out claiming how the Kikuyu nation have abandoned their kinping Uhuru Kenyatta.

Why do Kikuyu MPs suddenly HATE @UKenyatta and LOVE @WilliamsRuto? Simple — Mr Ruto FEEDS them while Mr Kenyatta won’t let them EAT. It’s the war on corruption, stupid! — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) March 19, 2019



The group branded “Tanga Tanga” movement has been facing opposition from their counterparts who go by the name,’Kieleweke’.

Among those politicians behind the Kieleweke group are, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and former Starehe MP Maina Kamanda.

The two groups have on several events crashed on different issues among them the Raila factor in DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

DP Ruto’s camp accuses Raila of sabotaging the Jubilee brigade through the handshake, something that the other faction allied to Nyeri MP (Team Kieleweke) have disputed.