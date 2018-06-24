Kikuyu Council of Elders Led by Uhuru’s Uncle George Muhoho Out to Bury DP Ruto

It is a cinch that the camaraderie between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his once trusted Deputy William Ruto found on mutual Hague indictments is now nothing but a veiled disdain and subtle hostility.

When Peter Kenneth organised a Church fundraising in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County, a senior figure in Government and who is leading the anti Ruto faction called certain MPs in Jubilee and warned them against setting foot in that Harambee.

“On Sunday, Peter Kenneth has invited me for a rally he is doing with Oscar Sudi in Eldoret. There is a camp fighting Ruto. So it is telling us we should not set foot in Eldoret on Sunday,” a Mt. Kenya Senator confided to

a local daily.

After months of downplaying the stringent relationship between him and his boss, Ruto on Friday while at a function in Githunguri, Kiambu County, cried out that his back was roasting.

“There is an attempt to try and undermine the track record of Jubilee. Therefore, to those peddling propaganda, let them continue; but we will meet with them on the judgement day (2022 elections) and the electorate will decide who is a performer and who is a propagandist,” Mr Ruto said.

Kikuyu Council of Elders, comprising President Kenyatta’s uncle George Muhoho, and its Secretary-General, the Rev Peter Munga, said in a recent interview that an initiative launched last May in Eldoret for Kalenjin and Kikuyu elders to promote Mr Ruto’s 2022 bid stood suspended, and that the council was now focused on building bridges under the aegis of the March 9 handshake between President Kenyatta and his erstwhile arch-rival Raila Odinga.

“It is no longer tenable to go round the country talking about one presidential candidate while others are still (waiting) in the wings,” Rev Munga said.