KIDERO Move To Scuttle ODM Nairobi Leadership Faces Resistance From Angry MCAs

ODM on Thursday replaced the Nairobi county assembly Minority leader and whip.

Chairman John Mbadi, in a letter to acting speaker Mwaura Chege, replaced Kileleshwa MCA Elias Otieno with Highrise’s Kennedy Oyugi as Minority leader.

Outspoken Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok was replaced by Lower Savanna MCA Nicholas Okumu as Minority chief whip.

The changes at city hall is attributed to Former Governor Evans Kidero game plan to cripple Sonko’s government by fronting his former bodyguard Kennedy Obuya to replace the long serving Elisha Otieno who was Majoity Leader in Kidero’s regime and fallout with towards the end of his regime.

Kidero is said to be using John Mbadi to scuttle city hall party’s choice leadership by fielding his cronies.

MCA’s close to Kenedy Obuya have faulted the move terming Obuya incapable and a move that will provoke rebellion among the MCAs

Kidero is trying hard to put a strong up a strong team to oust Governor Mike Sonko.