Kidero men Blamed for Jacaranda Grounds Mess

By Nephat Kenywa

A story has been going around social media claiming Nairobi City County Government vehicles dumped garbage at the Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi where the opposition NASA coalition was scheduled to hold their planned rally on Tuesday.

City Hall Director of Operations Peter Mbaya has termed the allegations a rumour which “is completely baseless”.

“H.E Governor Sonko has not pre-qualified any garbage collector after assuming office. Those responsible for dumping garbage recklessly in the city are garbage collectors who were hired by former governor Evans Kidero,” said Mbaya.

“The current garbage collectors at City Hall have been protesting for nonpayment by the Kidero regime and they have now resorted to dumping garbage in the CBD and other areas to tarnish the image of Governor Sonko,” added the Director of Operations at City Hall.

Early this month Sonko complained over the reckless dumping of garbage by City Hall contracted garbage collectors and he accused some of them of attempting to sabotage his administration.

The Nairobi City County Government has already advertised tenders for garbage collectors in all the 17 Sub Wards in Nairobi to replaces those who had been hired by the previous administration.