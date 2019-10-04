Kibra residents fill DP Ruto’s Karen residence for daily payments on Mariga’s candidature

As campaigns for Kibra by-election intensify, details of allegations of voter bribery and buying of electorates have emerged pitting Jubilee Party candidate McDonald Mariga and Deputy President William Ruto.

On Friday, the DP claimed to have hosted a delegation of grassroots leaders from Kibra constituency to drum up support for Mariga at his Karen Residence, Nairobi.

However, social media reports have indicated that the meeting, apart from seeking the support of the attendees, aimed at bribing the Kibra residents.

Blogger Lord Abraham Mutai, has claimed that Kibra voters have been storming the DP’s residence to collect irregular daily payments linked to the Kibra race.

Someone just sent me this photo taken outside William Ruto's gate this morning. Kibra Voters leaving DP’s Karen home after probably collecting daily payments. William Ruto is really corrupting our electoral system. pic.twitter.com/MGhQfEmrox — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) October 4, 2019



Furthermore, another user who commented on the Mutai post shared a screenshot of a secret message sent to him by unknown sources indicating that the person was being invited at DP Ruto’s residence.

The message further urged the receiver to keep the message private and walk with national ID for verification.

Another social media user, Wegesa Wegesa, who shared his opinion on the matter also alleged that the reports of voter bribery were true to his knowledge.

“I wanted to say I’ll send you early morning pictures of this same road for a week after the elections, these same people will still be walking. But najua nitaambiwa, they’re collecting “shukrani” or something,” he claimed.

According to sources who spoke to this writer on condition of anonymity, on various visits that they have made to the DP’s residence each walked away with at least Ksh500.

Important to note, that the monies pocketed by the delegates were not verified as bribery or the usual ‘political token of appreciation.’