Kibra ODM aspirants to pay nomination fee before midday (Tuesday)

Orange democratic movement’s National Elections Board (NEB) yesterday vetted and cleared 20 aspirants for the vacant Kibra seat to take part in the party nomination exercise scheduled for Saturday 31st August 2019.

In a vetting exercise held on Monday, the aspirants have however been given a tight deadline to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of Ksh 250,000.

A total of 23 people had picked application forms for the nomination exercise slated for August 31.

Board chairperson Judith Pareno urged cleared aspirants to pay fees by midday Tuesday or be locked out of the nomination.

The nomination exercise will be held in all IEBC registered polling stations in the constituency and only party members will participate.

They have up to today( Tuesday) midday to pay the nomination fee to be eligible for the exercise.

The Kibra constituency by-election is scheduled for November 7.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Ken Okoth on July 26 after a battle with cancer.