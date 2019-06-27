Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Interior CS Kibicho was linked to assassination of Saitoti, now wants to kill Ruto- Hon Murkomen tells JKL on Citizen TV

Interior CS Kibicho was linked to assassination of Saitoti, now wants to kill Ruto- Hon Murkomen tells JKL on Citizen TV

2 Comments

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba has raised very grave allegations against Interior Permanent Secretary Kibicho Karanja. Senator Murkomen who is the Majority leader has accused PS Kibicho as the main man behind the murder of George Saitoti.

Saitoti, then the Minister of Internal Security, died together with his Assistant Hon Orwa Ojode when a police chopper they were flying in crashed in June 2012. There have been many conspiracy theories about his death.
Murkomen just added another theory to the mystery, after linking Kibicho to the death. Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV’s JKLive show, Murkomen said the streets had linked Kibicho to the death.

“The Purpoted Lamada incident and the issue of Saitoti is linked to Kibicho that is from the streets,but until when of course the DCI investigates,” Murkomen stated.

Murkomen added,“He is the coach of that meeting,he is the main guy, he has been accused of funding Kieleweke, Embrace Team.”

Murkomen has also pinned PS Kibicho of being behind the Lamada meeting which was purported to be planning to kill The Deputy President William Ruto.

Three Cabinet Secretaries were mentioned to be his co-planners to eliminate DP Ruto. CS Peter Munya spoke on behalf of the named CS denying the claims of planning to kill Ruto.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies