KIBICHO Is back, this time using dirty tricks against SONKO to try and control City Hall by force

It is evident that after losing terribly in round one against Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, CS Karanja Kibicho has not gone to sleep. After using every trick in the book against governor Sonko including taking away his security details and failed terribly, Kibicho is back and this time misusing EACC to harrass Sonko’s CS Ms Kahiga. He wants her to feel intimidated and abdicate her duties so that he can bring back his mole Peter Kariuki, the most corrupt man in Nairobi.

If your memory serves you right, you will remember Peter Kariuki, the incorrigibly corrupt and inept mole of Karanja Kibicho who had been planted in Governor Mike Sonko’s adminstration as County Secretary.

This is the guy that was suspended for corruption, incompetence and insubordination by H.E. Governor Mike Sonko and replaced with Ms Pauline Kahiga, the no nonsense, hands on, infallible and hardworking workhorse administrator as Nairobi County Secretary.

The harassment of Ms Kahiga by security agencies at behest of Karanja Kibicho is therefore suspect as is the timing of yesterday’s EACC’s summons against Ms Kahiga. This was a case of a mere notice to provide procurement documents on the Dandora Dump Site where EACC wanted documents from dating 2015 to 2019.

EACC launched the investigations last year after Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko filed a complaint of possible procurement malpractices against the Dandora Dump Site Projects and fired all the 30 procurement staff of Nairobi County in April 2018 to pave way for probe and forensic audit.

The County has so far cooperated and collaborated with EACC every step of the way because the Governor himself as the complainant has ordered his officials to cooperate and provide EACC with all necessary information and documents.

For example, on April 1, 2019 EACC wrote to the County Secretary requesting for information and documents on the same case and the County Secretary forwarded 41 Files to EACC in 3 days on April 4, 2019. The next day, on April 5, 2019 CS Kahiga forwarded additional 43 documents to the EACC.

The Governor is also on record that the reason why they could not provide original documents and vouchers to Auditors was because some of them were in the custody of EACC and other investigating agencies.

Therefore, the request for further information and original files made by EACC on 2nd May 2019 was merely a routine request and follow up to the April 1, 2019. But the timing to create the impression that Nairobi County or the Governor is under investigations by EACC as had been alleged in a fake story by Daily Nation is very suspect.

Indeed, we see the hand of Karanja Kibicho abusing the independence of EACC in all this. We even suspect witch hunt as part of a spirited attempt to embarrass the current acting County Security Pauline Kahiga to force her to resign so that Kibicho and his cartel friends can sneak back Peter kariuki to City Hall.

But that is not about to happen because Nairobi County Residents have joined their Governor in saying no to corruption!