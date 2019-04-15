Khalwale reveals how Ndii persuaded them to settle on Raila as NASA’s flag bearer

When The National Super Alliance ( NASA) came into formation sometime towards the 2017 polls, there were speculations on who among the five Co-principals could be the flag bearer.

At the time, NASA had ODM’s Raila Odinga, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and Chama Cha Mashinani’s Isaac Ruto.

Since ANC Party’s Mudavadi was the guy behind the NASA idea, many speculated that he could be the flag bearer.

But the coalition finally settled on Raila as their preferable candidate. How did the other Co-principals reach the idea?

Well, details have emerged that the NASA strategist David Ndii was the man behind Raila’s candidacy.

Former Kakamega Senator and the Ford Kenya Deputy Party Leader Boni Khalwale has revealed how Ndii vehemently persuaded them to settle on Raila.

According to Khalwale, David Ndii persuaded them using all means, including scientific methods to settle on the ODM leader.

Khalwale further reveals that when Ndii saw that everything wasn’t working, he decided to bring former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama on board, who flew the five co-principals to Zanzibar on a retreat.

While on a retreat, one of the Co-principals cracked the puzzle.